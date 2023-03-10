Signing out of account, Standby...
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$66K - $113K
- Units as of 2020
-
3 200.0% over 3 years
If the eyes are the windows to the soul, then eyelashes are the perfect pair of curtains. Sherry Lash Boutique strives to make all beauty dreams come true, starting with lashes that feel amazing and look even better.
Founded in 2016, Sherry Lash Boutique dedicates itself to delivering professional beauty services to match client needs and desires. Sherry Lash Boutique is a one-stop-shop for all beauty needs with various services such as lash extensions, permanent makeup, microblading, and skincare.
Customers may love Sherry Lash Boutique for its quality beauty services that save them time and keep them looking amazing.
Why You May Want To Start a Sherry Lash Boutique Franchise
If you believe that everyone needs to be the most beautiful version they can be, then a Sherry Lash Boutique might be an exciting franchise opportunity for you. The company looks for individuals who can work hard, get creative, and effectively connect with customers.
Sherry Lash Boutique franchisees typically do not need a rich background in beauty care and come from all walks of life. However, since knowledge and expertise are needed to operate a Sherry Lash Boutique franchise, franchisees should be open to learning cutting-edge skills. Sherry Lash Boutique has worked to build a great reputation for turning eyelash extensions into beautiful art. Franchisees will be expected to run their units seamlessly and ensure that beauty technicians deliver quality customer service.
Opening a Sherry Lash Boutique franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Sherry Lash Boutique Franchise a Good Choice?
Sherry Lash Boutique runs a flexible business model that sets up full, individual, and mobile franchise models. With the professional beauty market expanding with growing client demand, the franchise is a disruptive service with room to grow.
To be part of the Sherry Lash Boutique team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. How To Open a Sherry Lash Boutique Franchise
Sherry Lash Boutique understands that the franchise process can be intimidating at first. To accommodate franchisees, the brand provides comprehensive and hands-on training to ensure that franchisees are 100% equipped to operate their centers.
As you decide if opening a Sherry Lash Boutique franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sherry Lash Boutique franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
A perk of joining the Studio Lash Boutique brand may be that area development franchisees can lock down large territories and build a series of locations to serve their communities.
Company Overview
About Sherry Lash Boutique
- Related Categories
- Lash & Brow Services
- Founded
- 2016
- Leadership
- Zilola Khasanova, Founder/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
2994 Oak Brooks Dr.
Weston, FL 33332
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 3 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sherry Lash Boutique franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $34,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $66,450 - $112,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $34,900
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $34,900
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Sherry Lash Boutique has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 25 hours
- Classroom Training
- 25 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand OpeningSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
