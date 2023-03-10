Sherry Lash Boutique

Eyelash extensions and lifts, permanent makeup, facials, waxing
Initial investment
$66K - $113K
Units as of 2020
3 200.0% over 3 years
If the eyes are the windows to the soul, then eyelashes are the perfect pair of curtains. Sherry Lash Boutique strives to make all beauty dreams come true, starting with lashes that feel amazing and look even better.

Founded in 2016, Sherry Lash Boutique dedicates itself to delivering professional beauty services to match client needs and desires. Sherry Lash Boutique is a one-stop-shop for all beauty needs with various services such as lash extensions, permanent makeup, microblading, and skincare.

Customers may love Sherry Lash Boutique for its quality beauty services that save them time and keep them looking amazing.

Why You May Want To Start a Sherry Lash Boutique Franchise

If you believe that everyone needs to be the most beautiful version they can be, then a Sherry Lash Boutique might be an exciting franchise opportunity for you. The company looks for individuals who can work hard, get creative, and effectively connect with customers.

Sherry Lash Boutique franchisees typically do not need a rich background in beauty care and come from all walks of life. However, since knowledge and expertise are needed to operate a Sherry Lash Boutique franchise, franchisees should be open to learning cutting-edge skills. Sherry Lash Boutique has worked to build a great reputation for turning eyelash extensions into beautiful art. Franchisees will be expected to run their units seamlessly and ensure that beauty technicians deliver quality customer service.

Opening a Sherry Lash Boutique franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Sherry Lash Boutique Franchise a Good Choice?

Sherry Lash Boutique runs a flexible business model that sets up full, individual, and mobile franchise models. With the professional beauty market expanding with growing client demand, the franchise is a disruptive service with room to grow.

To be part of the Sherry Lash Boutique team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will  also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. How To Open a Sherry Lash Boutique Franchise

Sherry Lash Boutique understands that the franchise process can be intimidating at first. To accommodate franchisees, the brand provides comprehensive and hands-on training to ensure that franchisees are 100% equipped to operate their centers.

As you decide if opening a Sherry Lash Boutique franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sherry Lash Boutique franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

A perk of joining the Studio Lash Boutique brand may be that area development franchisees can lock down large territories and build a series of locations to serve their communities.

Company Overview

About Sherry Lash Boutique

Related Categories
Lash & Brow Services
Founded
2016
Leadership
Zilola Khasanova, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
2994 Oak Brooks Dr.
Weston, FL 33332

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
3 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sherry Lash Boutique franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$34,900
Initial Investment
$66,450 - $112,600
Net Worth Requirement
$34,900
Cash Requirement
$34,900
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sherry Lash Boutique has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
25 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
