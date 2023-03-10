As their surnames suggest, Matt Piccinin and Sean Cook believe they were destined to be in the food industry. In 2007, Piccinin and Cook decided to satisfy their craving for fresh seafood by opening the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar.

Today, Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar has more than 10 locations in the United States, meeting a need for fresh oysters and other seafood. Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar prides itself on being a family vacation experience within a restaurant where the bar is the captain and the franchisee is the first mate. Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar may have quite the eclectic menu, serving drinks, snacks, salads, sandwiches, and lots of fun.

Why You May Want To Start a Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar Franchise

The world may be attempting to go green, and many environmentally conscious consumers want ethically sourced, served, and packaged food. They want to know that the establishment they frequent does its part to protect the environment. An ideal Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar franchisee would not only be entrepreneurial, but also ethical.

As serious as that sounds, fun is what Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is all about. Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is looking to include franchisees who see the value in what they have. Franchisees should also want to grow and be a part of something that could be the next big restaurant concept. All interested franchisees are welcome to check them out and decide if that’s the way they want to go.

What Might Make a Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar Franchise a Good Choice?

All Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar needs from you is a brain, a heart, and courage. This should help you manage and communicate effectively, have a true desire to make a positive impact in your community, and a willingness to use unconventional but effective methods to grow your location. Franchisees need not have prior restaurant or hospitality industry experience, but strong business management skills are a bonus.

To be part of the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar team, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar franchising team questions.

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar offers both owner-operator and semi-absentee ownership models. Whichever one you decide to go with, you’ll get many hours of classroom and on-the-job instruction at their intensive “Shuck U!” training program.

Franchisees also get comprehensive assistance with site selection, build-out, design, and even the grand opening of their new Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar. Franchisees get continued assistance in digital marketing and social media advertising strategies from Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar.