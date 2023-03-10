Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar

Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar

Oyster bar/seafood restaurants
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$453K - $1.1M
Units as of 2022
17 13.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

As their surnames suggest, Matt Piccinin and Sean Cook believe they were destined to be in the food industry. In 2007, Piccinin and Cook decided to satisfy their craving for fresh seafood by opening the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar. 

Today, Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar has more than 10 locations in the United States, meeting a need for fresh oysters and other seafood. Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar prides itself on being a family vacation experience within a restaurant where the bar is the captain and the franchisee is the first mate. Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar may have quite the eclectic menu, serving drinks, snacks, salads, sandwiches, and lots of fun.

Why You May Want To Start a Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar Franchise

The world may be attempting to go green, and many environmentally conscious consumers want ethically sourced, served, and packaged food. They want to know that the establishment they frequent does its part to protect the environment. An ideal Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar franchisee would not only be entrepreneurial, but also ethical. 

As serious as that sounds, fun is what Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is all about. Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is looking to include franchisees who see the value in what they have. Franchisees should also want to grow and be a part of something that could be the next big restaurant concept. All interested franchisees are welcome to check them out and decide if that’s the way they want to go.

What Might Make a Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar Franchise a Good Choice?

All Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar needs from you is a brain, a heart, and courage. This should help you manage and communicate effectively, have a true desire to make a positive impact in your community, and a willingness to use unconventional but effective methods to grow your location. Franchisees need not have prior restaurant or hospitality industry experience, but strong business management skills are a bonus. 

To be part of the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar team, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar franchising team questions. 

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar offers both owner-operator and semi-absentee ownership models. Whichever one you decide to go with, you’ll get many hours of classroom and on-the-job instruction at their intensive “Shuck U!” training program. 

Franchisees also get comprehensive assistance with site selection, build-out, design, and even the grand opening of their new Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar. Franchisees get continued assistance in digital marketing and social media advertising strategies from Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Seafood Restaurants
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Shuckin' Shack Franchising LLC
Leadership
Jonathan Weathington, CEO
Corporate Address
201 N. Front St., #203
Wilmington, NC 28401
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
17 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$453,000 - $1,128,252
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $600,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3.5-5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
64 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #10 in Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar.

Dream Vacations

Travel agencies
Ranked #82
Request Info

Juicy Crab, The

Seafood
Learn More

Kona Ice

Shaved-ice trucks
Ranked #73
Request Info

Black Rock Bar & Grill

Hot-rock-cooking restaurants
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing