Skill Samurai
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$104K - $308K
Units as of 2022
8 166.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Skill Samurai was founded  by Jeff Hughes in 2015. Skill Samurai has since expanded to locations across Canada, the United States, and South America.

Children ages 7 to 14 may enjoy a great curriculum, along with tools, mentorship, and other resources based around computer science at Skill Samurai after-school coding centers. At Skill Samurai, students learn computer science through playing and building games while learning coding principles.

Skill Samurai has a variety of coding programs available, including monthly memberships of coding sessions that teach the fundamentals of software development and career readiness education and summer camps. Skill Samurai hosts birthday parties with Roblox, robots, video game design, or a STEM challenge.

Skill Samurai began franchising in 2018 and has since opened several locations around the world.

Why You May Want To Start a Skill Samurai Franchise

If you want to prepare children for tomorrow's workplace and their future with a fun and inspiring curriculum, opening a Skill Samurai franchise could be an excellent choice for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having coding experience is not necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial. 

Other education franchises may offer term-based programs. Skill Samurai is a membership model, which means you could earn a predictable sum of money. 

Opening a Skill Samurai franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Skill Samurai Franchise a Good Choice?

As a Skill Samurai franchisee, you will have to work alongside Skill Samurai and strive towards the protection and betterment of the brand and the franchise as a whole. To do this, employees will need to be trained according to company standards, and operating standards need to be adhered to at all times.

Skill Samurai may offer a flexible business model, which leads to an overall work-life balance in a fast-paced on-demand sector. Franchisees can choose between an "on-the-go" franchise that takes the curriculum to schools and communities, a brick-and-mortar learning center, and a master franchise.

To be part of the Skill Samurai team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Skill Samurai Franchise

As you decide if opening a Skill Samurai franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Skill Samurai franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Skill Samurai franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Skill Samurai franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Skill Samurai

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2015
Parent Company
Skill Samurai Inc.
Leadership
Jeff Hughes, CEO
Corporate Address
104-2423 S.W. 147th Ave., #2006
Miami, FL 33185
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
8 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Skill Samurai franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,000
Initial Investment
$104,115 - $307,950
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off royalty fee for first six months
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Skill Samurai has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
43 hours
Classroom Training
37 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Skill Samurai? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Skill Samurai ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #128 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Skill Samurai.

Pet Wants

Natural pet-food stores/delivery
Request Info

Boost Home Healthcare

Home healthcare
Request Info

Mathnasium

Math tutoring
Ranked #95
Learn More

Primrose Schools

Educational childcare
Ranked #65
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing