Skill Samurai was founded by Jeff Hughes in 2015. Skill Samurai has since expanded to locations across Canada, the United States, and South America.
Children ages 7 to 14 may enjoy a great curriculum, along with tools, mentorship, and other resources based around computer science at Skill Samurai after-school coding centers. At Skill Samurai, students learn computer science through playing and building games while learning coding principles.
Skill Samurai has a variety of coding programs available, including monthly memberships of coding sessions that teach the fundamentals of software development and career readiness education and summer camps. Skill Samurai hosts birthday parties with Roblox, robots, video game design, or a STEM challenge.
Skill Samurai began franchising in 2018 and has since opened several locations around the world.
Why You May Want To Start a Skill Samurai Franchise
If you want to prepare children for tomorrow's workplace and their future with a fun and inspiring curriculum, opening a Skill Samurai franchise could be an excellent choice for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having coding experience is not necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial.
Other education franchises may offer term-based programs. Skill Samurai is a membership model, which means you could earn a predictable sum of money.
Opening a Skill Samurai franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Skill Samurai Franchise a Good Choice?
As a Skill Samurai franchisee, you will have to work alongside Skill Samurai and strive towards the protection and betterment of the brand and the franchise as a whole. To do this, employees will need to be trained according to company standards, and operating standards need to be adhered to at all times.
Skill Samurai may offer a flexible business model, which leads to an overall work-life balance in a fast-paced on-demand sector. Franchisees can choose between an "on-the-go" franchise that takes the curriculum to schools and communities, a brick-and-mortar learning center, and a master franchise.
To be part of the Skill Samurai team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Skill Samurai Franchise
As you decide if opening a Skill Samurai franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Skill Samurai franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Skill Samurai franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Skill Samurai franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Skill Samurai
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2015
- Parent Company
- Skill Samurai Inc.
- Leadership
- Jeff Hughes, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
104-2423 S.W. 147th Ave., #2006
Miami, FL 33185
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 8 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Skill Samurai franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $104,115 - $307,950
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off royalty fee for first six months
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Skill Samurai has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 43 hours
- Classroom Training
- 37 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
