Skill Samurai was founded by Jeff Hughes in 2015. Skill Samurai has since expanded to locations across Canada, the United States, and South America.

Children ages 7 to 14 may enjoy a great curriculum, along with tools, mentorship, and other resources based around computer science at Skill Samurai after-school coding centers. At Skill Samurai, students learn computer science through playing and building games while learning coding principles.

Skill Samurai has a variety of coding programs available, including monthly memberships of coding sessions that teach the fundamentals of software development and career readiness education and summer camps. Skill Samurai hosts birthday parties with Roblox, robots, video game design, or a STEM challenge.

Skill Samurai began franchising in 2018 and has since opened several locations around the world.

Why You May Want To Start a Skill Samurai Franchise

If you want to prepare children for tomorrow's workplace and their future with a fun and inspiring curriculum, opening a Skill Samurai franchise could be an excellent choice for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having coding experience is not necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial.

Other education franchises may offer term-based programs. Skill Samurai is a membership model, which means you could earn a predictable sum of money.

Opening a Skill Samurai franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Skill Samurai Franchise a Good Choice?

As a Skill Samurai franchisee, you will have to work alongside Skill Samurai and strive towards the protection and betterment of the brand and the franchise as a whole. To do this, employees will need to be trained according to company standards, and operating standards need to be adhered to at all times.

Skill Samurai may offer a flexible business model, which leads to an overall work-life balance in a fast-paced on-demand sector. Franchisees can choose between an "on-the-go" franchise that takes the curriculum to schools and communities, a brick-and-mortar learning center, and a master franchise.

To be part of the Skill Samurai team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Skill Samurai Franchise

As you decide if opening a Skill Samurai franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Skill Samurai franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Skill Samurai franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Skill Samurai franchising team questions.