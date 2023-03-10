Spaulding Decon is a biohazard restoration specialist with a solid background in crime scenes, tear gas, meth lab, and hoarding cleanup services, as well as mold remediation. The brand started in the early 2000s when Kansas police officer Laura Spaulding witnessed the devastation of families cleaning up crime scenes while grieving.

Officer Spaulding helped families as a side job until 2005, when she decided to leave the police force and focus on crime cleanup. While starting as a one-woman show, Spaulding Decon hired its first batch of employees just a year later and soon started expanding its services. By 2015, Spaulding Decon had become the first nationally franchised crime scene, hoarding, and meth lab cleanup service in the United States.

There are now over 25 Spaulding Decon franchise locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Spaulding Decon Franchise

Spaulding Decon prides itself on its family of franchisees, which it wishes to continue to expand. If you are hard-working, enthusiastic about customer service, committed to high standards, and eager to learn the business ropes, you could be their next franchisee. The company believes in treating everyone with respect, regardless of the size of their contribution to the organization.

All these values form the cornerstone of Spaulding Decon's quick growth, which is evident in the various awards and recognition it has received. Spaulding Decon has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Spaulding Decon Franchise a Good Choice?

Spaulding Decon's suite of services may make it a unique franchise opportunity. There are very few other franchisors offering the same selection, which now includes water damage restoration and even cash property buyouts. As a franchisee, you will have various duties and responsibilities, from technical supervision to working with community and government leaders in improving public awareness on cleanup techniques and associated health risks.

To be part of Spaulding Decon, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Spaulding Decon Franchise

A franchise usually comes with a proven formula, so starting one may be easier than building a business from scratch. However, you still have to do the work by researching location and demand, your target demographics, human resource availability, and other crucial factors. If you have specific questions, make a list and take it with you to Spaulding Decon headquarters in Tampa, Florida, on discovery day.

In any case, Spaulding Decon appears to be excellent in the support department. They are known for providing franchisees all the knowledge and training they need, including software and other proprietary supplies, and even national contracts right off the bat. That means you could have a business the moment you open your doors.