Spaulding Decon
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#255 Ranked #298 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$95K - $161K
Units as of 2022
54 125.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Spaulding Decon is a biohazard restoration specialist with a solid background in crime scenes, tear gas, meth lab, and hoarding cleanup services, as well as mold remediation. The brand started in the early 2000s when Kansas police officer Laura Spaulding witnessed the devastation of families cleaning up crime scenes while grieving. 

Officer Spaulding helped families as a side job until 2005, when she decided to leave the police force and focus on crime cleanup. While starting as a one-woman show, Spaulding Decon hired its first batch of employees just a year later and soon started expanding its services. By 2015, Spaulding Decon had become the first nationally franchised crime scene, hoarding, and meth lab cleanup service in the United States.

There are now over 25 Spaulding Decon franchise locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Spaulding Decon Franchise

Spaulding Decon prides itself on its family of franchisees, which it wishes to continue to expand. If you are hard-working, enthusiastic about customer service, committed to high standards, and eager to learn the business ropes, you could be their next franchisee. The company believes in treating everyone with respect, regardless of the size of their contribution to the organization.  

All these values form the cornerstone of Spaulding Decon's quick growth, which is evident in the various awards and recognition it has received. Spaulding Decon has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Spaulding Decon Franchise a Good Choice?

Spaulding Decon's suite of services may make it a unique franchise opportunity. There are very few other franchisors offering the same selection, which now includes water damage restoration and even cash property buyouts. As a franchisee, you will have various duties and responsibilities, from technical supervision to working with community and government leaders in improving public awareness on cleanup techniques and associated health risks.

To be part of Spaulding Decon, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Spaulding Decon Franchise

A franchise usually comes with a proven formula, so starting one may be easier than building a business from scratch. However, you still have to do the work by researching location and demand, your target demographics, human resource availability, and other crucial factors. If you have specific questions, make a list and take it with you to Spaulding Decon headquarters in Tampa, Florida, on discovery day. 

In any case, Spaulding Decon appears to be excellent in the support department. They are known for providing franchisees all the knowledge and training they need, including software and other proprietary supplies, and even national contracts right off the bat. That means you could have a business the moment you open your doors.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Spaulding Decon

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Crime-Scene Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2005
Parent Company
Spaulding Decon Industries Corp.
Leadership
Laura Spaulding, CEO
Corporate Address
3615 E. 7th Ave.
Tampa, FL 33605
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
54 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Spaulding Decon franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000 - $45,000
Initial Investment
$95,410 - $160,950
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Spaulding Decon has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
48 hours
Classroom Training
75 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Spaulding Decon? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Spaulding Decon landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Spaulding Decon ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #255 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #139 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #54 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Crime-Scene Cleaning Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #78 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Spaulding Decon.

CarePatrol

Senior living placement, referral, and consulting
Request Info

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Ranked #197
Request Info

Maids, The

Residential cleaning
Ranked #22
Learn More

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing