Initial investment
$251K - $327K
Units as of 2022
167 9% over 3 years
Are you tired of slow, sloppy wide-format printing? SpeedPro might be the right choice for you!

SpeedPro is a wide-format printing franchise for businesses of all sizes. It offers larger-than-life print images, art, branding, and other bold designs. With a network of more than 150 franchises all over Canada and the U.S., it's focused on providing marketing solutions for each client.

From production to customer service, SpeedPro believes it has earned a reputation for professionalism. It uses an analytical yet human approach to client satisfaction, searching for connections built on real relationships.

SpeedPro is one of North America’s leaders in large-format imagery for various applications, including business signage design, murals, franchise trade show displays, and more. It takes pride in having over 20 years of experience in a competitive industry. As a franchisee, opening a SpeedPro franchise could be your shot at being a business owner.

Why You May Want to Start a SpeedPro Franchise

Opening a SpeedPro franchise may make you part of a large network of highly driven business people. As the franchisee of a business-to-business company, you'll likely have a constant stream of bulk orders from suppliers and retailers, which could result in lower operational costs.

To be a SpeedPro franchisee, you may not be required to have any print experience. You may also only need a few employees to help you run the business. The startup package may include everything you need to begin your franchise, including training and support from the corporate office, which is located in Centennial, Colorado, as well as your fellow franchisees.

What Might Make a SpeedPro Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening and operating a SpeedPro franchise may result in training and support for production, equipment, software, website, and marketing. You will likely have access to online learning materials and a resource center, along with webinars and one-on-one business planning and coaching.

After making an initial investment, you should be guaranteed site selection support and lease negotiation, startup inventory, proprietary software, equipment, and work surfaces, as well as furnishings. 

To be part of the SpeedPro team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be sure not to forget about ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a SpeedPro Franchise

To get started with SpeedPro, you should first submit an inquiry form. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the SpeedPro team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a SpeedPro franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Start your engines and drive towards opening a SpeedPro franchise!

Company Overview

About SpeedPro

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Signs, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2004
Parent Company
SP Franchising LLC
Leadership
Paul Brewster, President
Corporate Address
7000 South Yosemite St., #100
Centennial, CO 80112
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Central America, Canada

# of Units
167 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SpeedPro franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$250,730 - $327,340
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%/4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
SpeedPro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
63 hours
Classroom Training
104 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where SpeedPro landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
