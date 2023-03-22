Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$251K - $327K
- Units as of 2022
-
167 9% over 3 years
Are you tired of slow, sloppy wide-format printing? SpeedPro might be the right choice for you!
SpeedPro is a wide-format printing franchise for businesses of all sizes. It offers larger-than-life print images, art, branding, and other bold designs. With a network of more than 150 franchises all over Canada and the U.S., it's focused on providing marketing solutions for each client.
From production to customer service, SpeedPro believes it has earned a reputation for professionalism. It uses an analytical yet human approach to client satisfaction, searching for connections built on real relationships.
SpeedPro is one of North America’s leaders in large-format imagery for various applications, including business signage design, murals, franchise trade show displays, and more. It takes pride in having over 20 years of experience in a competitive industry. As a franchisee, opening a SpeedPro franchise could be your shot at being a business owner.
Why You May Want to Start a SpeedPro Franchise
Opening a SpeedPro franchise may make you part of a large network of highly driven business people. As the franchisee of a business-to-business company, you'll likely have a constant stream of bulk orders from suppliers and retailers, which could result in lower operational costs.
To be a SpeedPro franchisee, you may not be required to have any print experience. You may also only need a few employees to help you run the business. The startup package may include everything you need to begin your franchise, including training and support from the corporate office, which is located in Centennial, Colorado, as well as your fellow franchisees.
What Might Make a SpeedPro Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening and operating a SpeedPro franchise may result in training and support for production, equipment, software, website, and marketing. You will likely have access to online learning materials and a resource center, along with webinars and one-on-one business planning and coaching.
After making an initial investment, you should be guaranteed site selection support and lease negotiation, startup inventory, proprietary software, equipment, and work surfaces, as well as furnishings.
To be part of the SpeedPro team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be sure not to forget about ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a SpeedPro Franchise
To get started with SpeedPro, you should first submit an inquiry form.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the SpeedPro team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a SpeedPro franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
Start your engines and drive towards opening a SpeedPro franchise!
Company Overview
About SpeedPro
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Signs, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2004
- Parent Company
- SP Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Paul Brewster, President
- Corporate Address
-
7000 South Yosemite St., #100
Centennial, CO 80112
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 18
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Central America, Canada
- # of Units
- 167 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SpeedPro franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $250,730 - $327,340
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $80,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $10,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%/4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1-2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- SpeedPro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 63 hours
- Classroom Training
- 104 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where SpeedPro landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
