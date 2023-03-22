Spiffy
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$102K - $181K
Units as of 2022
48 166.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Spiffy is an app-based technology and services franchise dedicated to improving the car care experience for its customers. Much of its base is located in cities and metro areas. Spiffy strives to offer a whole range of 100% contactless, eco-friendly services, such as hand car washing, disinfection, advanced detailing, oil change, tire maintenance, and other related jobs. 

The idea behind zero-contact car care was developed by founder Scott Wingo in 1999. In 2014, Spiffy was born behind the strength of his passion for technology and customer experience, offering truly convenient and environmentally safe car care services for individuals and fleets alike. The company began offering franchises in 2020.

Why You May Want To Start a Spiffy Franchise

Beyond marketing, the growth of any franchise business lies at its core. Spiffy is a revolutionary concept in car care and environmentalism, and the formula is working. The company has been thriving for almost ten years and has grown to more than 25 locations across the country. 

As a franchisee, you are expected to practice the brand’s ideals - that is, to provide convenient, trustworthy, professional, and green car care services. The U.S. car care market is worth well over USD 14 billion, indicating just how significant the potential is for franchisees and businesses alike, especially those with unique features to offer. 

What Might Make a Spiffy Franchise a Good Choice?

Speaking of uniqueness, Spiffy may have quite a lot up its sleeve, starting with its app-driven operations. People can book through their Spiffy app to be scheduled for services in under two minutes. Customers can then pay and come for the service they need. Customers can also track the progress of the service through the app. 

The Spiffy Green Solution is another unique feature of the brand. It strives to ensure that all car care practices of the company are planet-safe, from water conservation to oil recycling. Services are comprehensive, and diverse partnerships with facilities such as Satellite and PRTI may promote an all-in-one market for customers. 

To be part of the Spiffy team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Spiffy Franchise

As you decide if opening a Spiffy franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Spiffy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Spiffy franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Spiffy

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Car-Wash Services
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Get Spiffy Inc.
Leadership
Scot Wingo, CEO & Cofounder
Corporate Address
4506 S. Miami Blvd., #150
Durham, NC 27703
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
550
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
48 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Spiffy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$101,550 - $181,400
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Spiffy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60 hours
Classroom Training
70 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Spiffy? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Spiffy ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #137 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Spiffy.

Stride

Indoor running studios
Request Info

CycleBar

Indoor cycling classes
Ranked #496
Request Info

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Oil changes and preventive maintenance
Ranked #39
Learn More

Snap-on Tools

Professional tools and equipment
Ranked #21
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing