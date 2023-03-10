Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$34K - $48K
- Units as of 2023
-
18 38.5% over 3 years
A picture is said to be worth a thousand words, but a special moment captured on camera lasts forever. Spoiled Rotten Photography takes 'picture day' to the next level with boutique quality portraiture.
Started by Melissa Tash in 2003, Spoiled Rotten Photography dedicates itself to creating stunning and authentic portraits for children. With every snap of the camera shutter, Spoiled Rotten Photography attempts to spoil children by showing them that they are beautiful just the way they are.
Clients may love the level of service offered that could be unmatched by other school photographers. A photography session is not complete if the kids or their parents don't feel the love from Spoiled Rotten Photography.
Why You May Want To Start a Spoiled Rotten Photography Franchise
If you love working with kids, schools, and having an impact in the community, a Spoiled Rotten Photography franchise could offer an exciting opportunity for you. Children, not the backdrops, are the focus. If you have a good eye for photography and you're ready to build yourself, you'll be right at home with the brand's unique business model.
Opening a Spoiled Rotten Photography franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Spoiled Rotten Photography also gives exclusive territories to help franchisees in each location grow.
What Might Make a Spoiled Rotten Photography Franchise a Good Choice?
Spoiled Rotten Photography believes it thinks of everything, including angles, location, and natural lighting when it comes to portraits. Since some clients find scheduling photographers a daunting task, a service with custom sets and affordable portraits is a convenient solution.
Franchisees are responsible for spending time with kids and creating classic portraits that capture their unique poses and natural expressions. As a franchisee, you should expect to prepare for every spring and fall season to ensure you deliver the value that Spoiled Rotten Photography promises.
To be part of the Spoiled Rotten Photography team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include, royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Spoiled Rotten Photography Franchise
Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if a Spoiled Rotten Photography franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Spoiled Rotten Photography franchising team questions as part of your due diligence.
If awarded a franchise, you can take advantage of the fun business model designed to create a creative work environment. In addition to training and brand awareness, franchisees also receive a supportive headquarters team to help every step of the way. Starting a Spoiled Rotten Photography franchise may offer a foundation for giving back to the community.
Company Overview
About Spoiled Rotten Photography
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Photography & Video Services, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
- Founded
- 2003
- Parent Company
- The Purple Crown LLC
- Leadership
- Melissa Tash, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7 Ross St.
Huntsville, AL 35806
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 18 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Spoiled Rotten Photography franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $33,500 - $48,300
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $75,000 - $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $35,000 - $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Spoiled Rotten Photography has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 16 hours
- Classroom Training
- 88 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Spoiled Rotten Photography? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Spoiled Rotten Photography ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Spoiled Rotten Photography.
HomeVestors of America
Entrepreneur's Source, The
Urban Air Adventure Park
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.