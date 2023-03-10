Spoiled Rotten Photography

Spoiled Rotten Photography

On-site preschool photography
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$34K - $48K
Units as of 2023
18 38.5% over 3 years
A picture is said to be worth a thousand words, but a special moment captured on camera lasts forever. Spoiled Rotten Photography takes 'picture day' to the next level with boutique quality portraiture.

Started by Melissa Tash in 2003, Spoiled Rotten Photography dedicates itself to creating stunning and authentic portraits for children. With every snap of the camera shutter, Spoiled Rotten Photography attempts to spoil children by showing them that they are beautiful just the way they are.

Clients may love the level of service offered that could be unmatched by other school photographers. A photography session is not complete if the kids or their parents don't feel the love from Spoiled Rotten Photography.

Why You May Want To Start a Spoiled Rotten Photography Franchise

If you love working with kids, schools, and having an impact in the community, a Spoiled Rotten Photography franchise could offer an exciting opportunity for you. Children, not the backdrops, are the focus. If you have a good eye for photography and you're ready to build yourself, you'll be right at home with the brand's unique business model.

Opening a Spoiled Rotten Photography franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Spoiled Rotten Photography also gives exclusive territories to help franchisees in each location grow.

What Might Make a Spoiled Rotten Photography Franchise a Good Choice?

Spoiled Rotten Photography believes it thinks of everything, including angles, location, and natural lighting when it comes to portraits. Since some clients find scheduling photographers a daunting task, a service with custom sets and affordable portraits is a convenient solution. 

Franchisees are responsible for spending time with kids and creating classic portraits that capture their unique poses and natural expressions. As a franchisee, you should expect to prepare for every spring and fall season to ensure you deliver the value that Spoiled Rotten Photography promises.  

To be part of the Spoiled Rotten Photography team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include, royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Spoiled Rotten Photography Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if a Spoiled Rotten Photography franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Spoiled Rotten Photography franchising team questions as part of your due diligence.

If awarded a franchise, you can take advantage of the fun business model designed to create a creative work environment. In addition to training and brand awareness, franchisees also receive a supportive headquarters team to help every step of the way. Starting a Spoiled Rotten Photography franchise may offer a foundation for giving back to the community.

Company Overview

About Spoiled Rotten Photography

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Photography & Video Services, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
Founded
2003
Parent Company
The Purple Crown LLC
Leadership
Melissa Tash, CEO
Corporate Address
7 Ross St.
Huntsville, AL 35806
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
18 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Spoiled Rotten Photography franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$33,500 - $48,300
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000 - $50,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Spoiled Rotten Photography has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
88 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Spoiled Rotten Photography ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #91 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

