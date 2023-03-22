Sportball
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$50K - $68K
Units as of 2020
30 25.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Sportball was founded in 1995 and has been franchising since 2007. It is headquartered in Thornhill, Ontario, and has franchises in both the United States and Canada. Sportball also is seeking to grow its international presence.

Sportball locations encourage healthy, active living through eight different sports provided in their multi-sport programs. They offer soccer, basketball, baseball, football, volleyball, hockey, golf, and tennis.

Sportball was one of the first programs to build skills through games, activities, and non-competitive sports for kids 16 months to 12 years old. Their guiding principle is to make a difference in children's lives, one child and one class at a time. 

Why You May Want To Start a Sportball Franchise

With the growing global awareness of the importance of keeping children active, there is a demand for services provided by Sportball. You'll get an opportunity to positively impact the lives of children while running your own business. Only a few employees are required to run the business full-time, and franchisees will get access to exclusive territories. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Sportball requirements. 

Sportball is seeking franchisees who appreciate the value of sports and activity-based programming. Potential franchisees should be motivated, hard-working individuals with strong communication skills. Franchisees must also love working with children and be passionate about sports. Suitable franchisees are people who embrace healthy active living and/or have a related academic background such as psychology, kinesiology, or health sciences.

What Might Make a Sportball Franchise a Good Choice?

Sportball uses a scalable business model that lets you work from home as you grow your franchise territory. There may be limited overhead costs and flexibility to run your franchise in targeted community areas, including relocating to different neighborhoods as needed. 

Opening a Sportball franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Sportball team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Sportball Franchise

As you decide if opening a Sportball franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sportball franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sportball franchising team questions.

If awarded a Sportball franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Sportball brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to training in their methodology, lesson plans, and coaching techniques, franchisees receive support through marketing, demographic research, and other business needs. They also receive on-the-job training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Sportball

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs
Founded
1995
Parent Company
Sportball Ltd.
Leadership
Jason D'Rocha, Director of Franchise Development & Sales
Corporate Address
39 Glen Cameron Rd., #8
Thornhill, ON L1T 1P1
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
30 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sportball franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$38,000
Initial Investment
$50,200 - $68,250
Cash Requirement
$20,000 - $25,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
25 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Sportball? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Sportball.

Interim HealthCare

Medical home care, medical staffing
Ranked #56
Request Info

Primrose Schools

Educational childcare
Ranked #65
Learn More

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

Kumon

Supplemental education
Ranked #6
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing