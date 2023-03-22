Signing out of account, Standby...
Sportball was founded in 1995 and has been franchising since 2007. It is headquartered in Thornhill, Ontario, and has franchises in both the United States and Canada. Sportball also is seeking to grow its international presence.
Sportball locations encourage healthy, active living through eight different sports provided in their multi-sport programs. They offer soccer, basketball, baseball, football, volleyball, hockey, golf, and tennis.
Sportball was one of the first programs to build skills through games, activities, and non-competitive sports for kids 16 months to 12 years old. Their guiding principle is to make a difference in children's lives, one child and one class at a time.
Why You May Want To Start a Sportball Franchise
With the growing global awareness of the importance of keeping children active, there is a demand for services provided by Sportball. You'll get an opportunity to positively impact the lives of children while running your own business. Only a few employees are required to run the business full-time, and franchisees will get access to exclusive territories. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Sportball requirements.
Sportball is seeking franchisees who appreciate the value of sports and activity-based programming. Potential franchisees should be motivated, hard-working individuals with strong communication skills. Franchisees must also love working with children and be passionate about sports. Suitable franchisees are people who embrace healthy active living and/or have a related academic background such as psychology, kinesiology, or health sciences.
What Might Make a Sportball Franchise a Good Choice?
Sportball uses a scalable business model that lets you work from home as you grow your franchise territory. There may be limited overhead costs and flexibility to run your franchise in targeted community areas, including relocating to different neighborhoods as needed.
Opening a Sportball franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Sportball team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Sportball Franchise
As you decide if opening a Sportball franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sportball franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sportball franchising team questions.
If awarded a Sportball franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Sportball brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to training in their methodology, lesson plans, and coaching techniques, franchisees receive support through marketing, demographic research, and other business needs. They also receive on-the-job training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2007 (16 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 30 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sportball franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
Initial Franchise Fee
$38,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
Initial Investment
$50,200 - $68,250
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
Cash Requirement
$20,000 - $25,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
Royalty Fee
8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
On-The-Job Training
25 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
