Sportball was founded in 1995 and has been franchising since 2007. It is headquartered in Thornhill, Ontario, and has franchises in both the United States and Canada. Sportball also is seeking to grow its international presence.

Sportball locations encourage healthy, active living through eight different sports provided in their multi-sport programs. They offer soccer, basketball, baseball, football, volleyball, hockey, golf, and tennis.

Sportball was one of the first programs to build skills through games, activities, and non-competitive sports for kids 16 months to 12 years old. Their guiding principle is to make a difference in children's lives, one child and one class at a time.

Why You May Want To Start a Sportball Franchise

With the growing global awareness of the importance of keeping children active, there is a demand for services provided by Sportball. You'll get an opportunity to positively impact the lives of children while running your own business. Only a few employees are required to run the business full-time, and franchisees will get access to exclusive territories. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Sportball requirements.

Sportball is seeking franchisees who appreciate the value of sports and activity-based programming. Potential franchisees should be motivated, hard-working individuals with strong communication skills. Franchisees must also love working with children and be passionate about sports. Suitable franchisees are people who embrace healthy active living and/or have a related academic background such as psychology, kinesiology, or health sciences.

What Might Make a Sportball Franchise a Good Choice?

Sportball uses a scalable business model that lets you work from home as you grow your franchise territory. There may be limited overhead costs and flexibility to run your franchise in targeted community areas, including relocating to different neighborhoods as needed.

Opening a Sportball franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Sportball team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Sportball Franchise

As you decide if opening a Sportball franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sportball franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sportball franchising team questions.

If awarded a Sportball franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Sportball brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to training in their methodology, lesson plans, and coaching techniques, franchisees receive support through marketing, demographic research, and other business needs. They also receive on-the-job training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.