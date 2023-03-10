Spray-Net
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$132K - $185K
Units as of 2022
82 82.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Get your exterior painting needs covered with the Spray-Net franchise! 

Spray-Net combines chemistry, software, and equipment to produce cutting-edge home exterior solutions. They focus on materials that aren't traditionally painted, like vinyl siding, Hardie board, stucco, and brick. The result may be a flawless factory finish. They provide a cost-effective and durable alternative to replacement. Their work is fully customized to the surface, weather, and the customer's color preference.

Spray-Net was founded in 2010 and has been franchising since 2014. It is located predominantly in Canada, where it has over 40 franchise units. However, it has recently expanded to the U.S., which is now home to several Spray-Net franchises.

If you thrive in a unique and innovative environment, starting a Spray-Net franchise could be a good idea. This could be an initial business venture or in addition to your existing portfolio. You can open a Spray-Net franchise as a home-based business, furthering your ability to operate the franchise in addition to other work.

Why You May Want to Start a Spray-Net Franchise

We all love a beautiful home. As a Spray-Net franchisee, you may have the chance to help people take care of themselves by offering a trendy home exterior solution many have never tried before.

Because Spray-Net understands your personal and professional goals are not the same as everyone else’s, they'll let you choose a franchisee profile. You could choose from owner operator, business operator, or executive operator, depending on factors like your industry experience and managerial skills.

A Spray-Net franchise may not bog you down with marketing or customer issues. This isn't because they’re unimportant, but because you may be able to focus on your core business—home exterior improvement—while the corporate office, which is located in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, handles the rest. Additionally, the company is likely to help you assess your financial options and even recommend partner funding sources, including major banks, if needed.

What Might Make a Spray-Net Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Spray-Net team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A typical term of agreement for a Spray-Net franchisee lasts for ten years. 

How to Open a Spray-Net Franchise

Becoming a Spray-Net franchise partner may be fairly quick and easy-- just submit an inquiry form. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Spray-Net team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Spray-Net franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Brush off your worries and bring a Spray-Net franchise to your community!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Spray-Net

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Painting
Founded
2010
Leadership
Carmelo Marsala, President & CEO
Corporate Address
1490 Rue de Coulomb
Boucherville, QC J4B 7M2
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
40
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
82 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Spray-Net franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$132,000 - $184,500
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
11%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Spray-Net has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
66 hours
Classroom Training
42.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Spray-Net? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Spray-Net.

Ace Hardware

Hardware and home improvement stores
Ranked #12
Learn More

Drybar

Hair care
Ranked #170
Request Info

CertaPro Painters

Residential and commercial painting
Ranked #123
Learn More

Anytime Fitness

Fitness centers
Ranked #86
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing