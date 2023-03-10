Spring-Green Lawn Care is a lawn care franchise specializing in neighborhood lawns and landscapes. Since 1977, the company has striven to provide quality service in an environmentally responsible manner. The company follows five core values—customer focus, common goals, integrity, innovation, and perseverance—to make customers happy, give associates a fulfilling line of work, and beautify the environment.

Trained and licensed lawn technicians take care of various lawn-related problems, from local lawn mowing services to pest control. They have grown to over 120 locations all across the U.S. Spring-Green Lawn Care is looking to continue to grow and wants to bring its specialty lawn care services to a neighborhood near you.

Why You May Want to Start a Spring-Green Lawn Care Franchise

Opening a SpringGreen Lawn Care franchise may be a good option for you if you want to work with an environmentally conscious business. Spring-Green Lawn Care is a founder of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), which fosters professionalism and strives to make the landscaping industry as good as it can be. Spring-Green Lawn Care is also a member of Project Evergreen, which helps to raise awareness of landscapes' environmental and economic benefits.

Customers can donate to the Arbor Day Foundation through Spring-Green Lawn Care, as well. The company is committed to planting a minimum of 10,000 trees each year and will even plant one in your name. In addition to its partnerships, Spring-Green Lawn Care uses organic-based fertilizer, which promotes healthy microbial growth to strengthen roots.

What Might Make Spring-Green Lawn Care a Good Choice?

Spring-Green Lawn Care understands that diversification is key to financial stability. This is why it allows you to operate as a home-based business. By doing this, Spring-Green Lawn Care hopes to invite people who live very different, busy lives to become part of the team.

Spring-Green Lawn Care offers relatively low investment overheads and operating costs. You only need one licensed technician for lawn care set up, not an entire crew. With national pricing programs, you’ll have access to key distributors and favored pricing. Your equipment will also reduce waste and target “in need” areas only.

Perhaps one of the biggest perks to opening a Spring-Green Lawn Care is its stimulus plan. In a challenging economy, lawn service has flourished. Because of this, Spring-Green Lawn Care has the confidence to offer a special deal to qualified green industry businesses who want to expand their franchise. The company may waive the franchise fee and offer special marketing loans and loan forgiveness guidelines.

How to Start a Spring Green Lawn Care Franchise

It doesn't take much to start a Spring-Green Lawn Care franchise. After downloading the discovery guide, a leadership member may initiate a frank discussion about your goals. They will make sure that you are the right fit for the company before moving forward. You’ll then speak with members of the marketing and operations team to discuss your financial qualifications.

If the leadership team finds that you can move forward with a franchise financially, they’ll begin mapping out your territory and review the franchise agreement. At discovery day, executives will present you with your official agreement and welcome you into the Spring-Green Lawn Care family.