Lawn and tree care, pest control
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #160 last year
Initial investment
$82K - $105K
Units as of 2021
152 6.3% over 3 years
Spring-Green Lawn Care is a lawn care franchise specializing in neighborhood lawns and landscapes. Since 1977, the company has striven to provide quality service in an environmentally responsible manner. The company follows five core values—customer focus, common goals, integrity, innovation, and perseverance—to make customers happy, give associates a fulfilling line of work, and beautify the environment.

Trained and licensed lawn technicians take care of various lawn-related problems, from local lawn mowing services to pest control. They have grown to over 120 locations all across the U.S. Spring-Green Lawn Care is looking to continue to grow and wants to bring its specialty lawn care services to a neighborhood near you.

Why You May Want to Start a Spring-Green Lawn Care Franchise

Opening a SpringGreen Lawn Care franchise may be a good option for you if you want to work with an environmentally conscious business. Spring-Green Lawn Care is a founder of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), which fosters professionalism and strives to make the landscaping industry as good as it can be. Spring-Green Lawn Care is also a member of Project Evergreen, which helps to raise awareness of landscapes' environmental and economic benefits. 

Customers can donate to the Arbor Day Foundation through Spring-Green Lawn Care, as well. The company is committed to planting a minimum of 10,000 trees each year and will even plant one in your name. In addition to its partnerships, Spring-Green Lawn Care uses organic-based fertilizer, which promotes healthy microbial growth to strengthen roots.

What Might Make Spring-Green Lawn Care a Good Choice?

Spring-Green Lawn Care understands that diversification is key to financial stability. This is why it allows you to operate as a home-based business. By doing this, Spring-Green Lawn Care hopes to invite people who live very different, busy lives to become part of the team. 

Spring-Green Lawn Care offers relatively low investment overheads and operating costs. You only need one licensed technician for lawn care set up, not an entire crew. With national pricing programs, you’ll have access to key distributors and favored pricing. Your equipment will also reduce waste and target “in need” areas only. 

Perhaps one of the biggest perks to opening a Spring-Green Lawn Care is its stimulus plan. In a challenging economy, lawn service has flourished. Because of this, Spring-Green Lawn Care has the confidence to offer a special deal to qualified green industry businesses who want to expand their franchise. The company may waive the franchise fee and offer special marketing loans and loan forgiveness guidelines.

How to Start a Spring Green Lawn Care Franchise

It doesn't take much to start a Spring-Green Lawn Care franchise. After downloading the discovery guide, a leadership member may initiate a frank discussion about your goals. They will make sure that you are the right fit for the company before moving forward. You’ll then speak with members of the marketing and operations team to discuss your financial qualifications. 

If the leadership team finds that you can move forward with a franchise financially, they’ll begin mapping out your territory and review the franchise agreement. At discovery day, executives will present you with your official agreement and welcome you into the Spring-Green Lawn Care family.

Company Overview

About Spring-Green Lawn Care

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Lawn & Tree Care
Founded
1977
Parent Company
Spring-Green Enterprises Inc.
Leadership
Ted Hofer, CEO
Corporate Address
11909 Spaulding School Dr.
Plainfield, IL 60585
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1977 (46 years)
# of employees at HQ
38
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
152 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Spring-Green Lawn Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment
$82,332 - $104,682
Net Worth Requirement
$160,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Veteran Incentives
Up to $5,000 toward startup costs
Royalty Fee
10-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Spring-Green Lawn Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Third Party Financing
Spring-Green Lawn Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
72 hours
Classroom Training
49 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
