Spring-Green Lawn Care
Lawn and tree care
Founded
1977
Franchising Since
1977 (41 Years)
Corporate Address
11909 Spaulding School Dr.
Plainfield, IL 60585
CEO
Ted Hofer
Parent Company
Spring-Green Enterprises Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$109,275
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$160,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Spring-Green Lawn Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Spring-Green Lawn Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Up to $5,000 toward startup costs
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
14 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia