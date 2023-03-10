Squeegee Squad
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$70K - $164K
Units as of 2022
53 10% over 3 years
Squeegee Squad is a cleaning and maintenance franchise that offers window cleaning, snow removal, pressure washing, chandelier cleaning, and more. With a potentially expansive market, customers may include homeowners, businesses, builders, realtors, management companies, churches, and schools.

Over the years, Squeegee Squad has been a player among corporate commercial and residential markets worldwide. The franchise is built around three markets: commercial storefronts, residential and high-rise buildings. Primarily, Squeegee Squad focuses on the residential and high-rise markets because they tend to be the most profitable.

Squeegee Squad was founded in 1999 and began franchising in 2005. It now boasts over 40 franchises located in the United States. In addition, there are multiple Squeegee Squad locations overseas.

Why You May Want to Start a Squeegee Squad Franchise

Franchisees will receive support from staff in Squeegee Squad headquarters, which is located in Maple Grove, Minnesota. A Squeegee Squad location is expected to run full-time, though absentee ownership is allowed. Corporate also may allow you to run your location as a home-based business, potentially cutting down on overhead costs. 

The franchisor offers an initial training program alongside various ongoing support options to help franchisees start and run their businesses effectively. With exclusive territories available, the franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Regardless of the economy, windows will always get dirty. This is an opportunity to start a business because the market may be steady both nationally and internationally. Squeegee Squad serves many markets in the window cleaning industry. A Squeegee Squad franchise operates on a flexible schedule in an effort to create repeat customers. 

What Might Make a Squeegee Squad Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Squeegee Squad team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Squeegee Squad may help you cover the cost of the franchise fee through in-house financing. Third-party sourced relationships are also available to help finance the franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, and payroll. However, these financing options are only available to select franchisees termed as qualified by the franchisor. 

A Squeegee Squad franchise may have low overhead costs because it doesn't require much space. Land, buildings, retail storefront, inventory, consumables, or receivables are not necessarily needed because the business can run from a home unit. To get started with your own Squeegee Squad franchise, you will need a vehicle with a ladder rack, a computer, window cleaning equipment, insurance, advertising and signage, uniforms, office supplies, training, company support, and more.

How To Open a Squeegee Squad Franchise

Compared to other franchises, starting a Squeegee Squad franchise may be easy, as it requires less space, which can save on overhead costs and overall operational costs.

As you decide if opening a Squeegee Squad franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Squeegee Squad franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Squeegee Squad franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Squeegee Squad

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1999
Parent Company
Jack & Joe's Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Jack Ruegsegger, Co-President
Corporate Address
7750 Ranchview Ln. N.
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
53 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Squeegee Squad franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000 - $66,600
Initial Investment
$70,025 - $164,050
Net Worth Requirement
$70,025 - $164,050
Cash Requirement
$3,000 - $35,000
Royalty Fee
7-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Squeegee Squad offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Squeegee Squad has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
21 hours
Classroom Training
19 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
