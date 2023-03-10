Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$70K - $164K
- Units as of 2022
-
53 10% over 3 years
Squeegee Squad is a cleaning and maintenance franchise that offers window cleaning, snow removal, pressure washing, chandelier cleaning, and more. With a potentially expansive market, customers may include homeowners, businesses, builders, realtors, management companies, churches, and schools.
Over the years, Squeegee Squad has been a player among corporate commercial and residential markets worldwide. The franchise is built around three markets: commercial storefronts, residential and high-rise buildings. Primarily, Squeegee Squad focuses on the residential and high-rise markets because they tend to be the most profitable.
Squeegee Squad was founded in 1999 and began franchising in 2005. It now boasts over 40 franchises located in the United States. In addition, there are multiple Squeegee Squad locations overseas.
Why You May Want to Start a Squeegee Squad Franchise
Franchisees will receive support from staff in Squeegee Squad headquarters, which is located in Maple Grove, Minnesota. A Squeegee Squad location is expected to run full-time, though absentee ownership is allowed. Corporate also may allow you to run your location as a home-based business, potentially cutting down on overhead costs.
The franchisor offers an initial training program alongside various ongoing support options to help franchisees start and run their businesses effectively. With exclusive territories available, the franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Regardless of the economy, windows will always get dirty. This is an opportunity to start a business because the market may be steady both nationally and internationally. Squeegee Squad serves many markets in the window cleaning industry. A Squeegee Squad franchise operates on a flexible schedule in an effort to create repeat customers.
What Might Make a Squeegee Squad Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Squeegee Squad team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Squeegee Squad may help you cover the cost of the franchise fee through in-house financing. Third-party sourced relationships are also available to help finance the franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, and payroll. However, these financing options are only available to select franchisees termed as qualified by the franchisor.
A Squeegee Squad franchise may have low overhead costs because it doesn't require much space. Land, buildings, retail storefront, inventory, consumables, or receivables are not necessarily needed because the business can run from a home unit. To get started with your own Squeegee Squad franchise, you will need a vehicle with a ladder rack, a computer, window cleaning equipment, insurance, advertising and signage, uniforms, office supplies, training, company support, and more.
How To Open a Squeegee Squad Franchise
Compared to other franchises, starting a Squeegee Squad franchise may be easy, as it requires less space, which can save on overhead costs and overall operational costs.
As you decide if opening a Squeegee Squad franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Squeegee Squad franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Squeegee Squad franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Squeegee Squad
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1999
- Parent Company
- Jack & Joe's Franchising Inc.
- Leadership
- Jack Ruegsegger, Co-President
- Corporate Address
-
7750 Ranchview Ln. N.
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 53 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Squeegee Squad franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000 - $66,600
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $70,025 - $164,050
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $70,025 - $164,050
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $3,000 - $35,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7-4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Squeegee Squad offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Squeegee Squad has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 21 hours
- Classroom Training
- 19 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Squeegee Squad? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Squeegee Squad landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
