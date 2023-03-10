Squeegee Squad is a cleaning and maintenance franchise that offers window cleaning, snow removal, pressure washing, chandelier cleaning, and more. With a potentially expansive market, customers may include homeowners, businesses, builders, realtors, management companies, churches, and schools.

Over the years, Squeegee Squad has been a player among corporate commercial and residential markets worldwide. The franchise is built around three markets: commercial storefronts, residential and high-rise buildings. Primarily, Squeegee Squad focuses on the residential and high-rise markets because they tend to be the most profitable.

Squeegee Squad was founded in 1999 and began franchising in 2005. It now boasts over 40 franchises located in the United States. In addition, there are multiple Squeegee Squad locations overseas.

Why You May Want to Start a Squeegee Squad Franchise

Franchisees will receive support from staff in Squeegee Squad headquarters, which is located in Maple Grove, Minnesota. A Squeegee Squad location is expected to run full-time, though absentee ownership is allowed. Corporate also may allow you to run your location as a home-based business, potentially cutting down on overhead costs.

The franchisor offers an initial training program alongside various ongoing support options to help franchisees start and run their businesses effectively. With exclusive territories available, the franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Regardless of the economy, windows will always get dirty. This is an opportunity to start a business because the market may be steady both nationally and internationally. Squeegee Squad serves many markets in the window cleaning industry. A Squeegee Squad franchise operates on a flexible schedule in an effort to create repeat customers.

What Might Make a Squeegee Squad Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Squeegee Squad team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Squeegee Squad may help you cover the cost of the franchise fee through in-house financing. Third-party sourced relationships are also available to help finance the franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, and payroll. However, these financing options are only available to select franchisees termed as qualified by the franchisor.

A Squeegee Squad franchise may have low overhead costs because it doesn't require much space. Land, buildings, retail storefront, inventory, consumables, or receivables are not necessarily needed because the business can run from a home unit. To get started with your own Squeegee Squad franchise, you will need a vehicle with a ladder rack, a computer, window cleaning equipment, insurance, advertising and signage, uniforms, office supplies, training, company support, and more.

How To Open a Squeegee Squad Franchise

Compared to other franchises, starting a Squeegee Squad franchise may be easy, as it requires less space, which can save on overhead costs and overall operational costs.

As you decide if opening a Squeegee Squad franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Squeegee Squad franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Squeegee Squad franchising team questions.