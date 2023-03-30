Staks Pancakes is a fast-casual restaurant franchise offering a whole range of breakfast and other foodie delights, from specialty pancakes, toast, cinnamon rolls, flavored bacon, omelets, and more. The brand aims to be a comfort food go-to kitchen where people can satisfy their appetites as though they were home.

The founders created the concept as they realized that their hometown of Memphis, Tennessee needed more breakfast options. They craved for a place that they could raid on Saturday mornings if they hadn’t cooked their own custom pancakes yet.

The first Staks Pancakes opened in 2015. They began franchising the concept in 2021 and are actively seeking to expand their reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Staks Pancakes Franchise

Opening a Staks Pancakes franchise may require little prior business experience, but new franchisees will be trained for a few months on the job as a requirement. If you enjoy working in a fun, casual, and appetite-indulging environment, you may make a good franchisee. Staks Pancakes also values commitment to high performance and excellent customer service.

Staks Pancakes franchisees may benefit from the brand power of an established restaurant chain that operates on a convenient turnkey system. The franchisor may also offer extensive support, from the office to the field, including payroll, accounting, and marketing.

What Might Make a Staks Pancakes Franchise a Good Choice?

Staks Pancakes may stand out with its unique and extensive menu that has found a following including kids, moms and dads, retirees, and everyone in-between. Besides its attractive food concepts, Staks Pancakes offers all fresh, all-local, all-organic ingredients, which may expand their customer base even more to accommodate people with sensitive diet requirements.

Opening a Staks Pancakes franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Staks Pancakes has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Staks Pancakes Franchise

As you decide if opening a Staks Pancakes franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Staks Pancakes franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Staks Pancakes team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Staks Pancakes franchising team questions.