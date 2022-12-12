Stretch-n-Grow

On-site children's fitness programs
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$57K - $78K
Units as of 2025
113 Decrease
Company Overview

Upon finding out that she was pregnant, fitness enthusiast Jill Manly began directing her attention to infant and early childhood fitness. Through her research, Manly discovered a lack of fitness in young children and decided to do something about it. In 1992, after developing a curriculum for her classes, Manly started Stretch-n-Grow in Galveston, Texas.

Each Stretch-n-Grow class is about 45 minutes long, with 30 minutes of exercise and 15 minutes of discussion. Classes are taught at child-care and recreation centers, elementary schools, YMCA and YWCA centers, Mothers’ Day Out programs and Head Start facilities. Instructors also provide classes for after-school programs, birthday parties and sports camps.

The company began franchising in 1993 and has locations in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, England, Ireland, and Hong Kong, as well as the United States.

About Stretch-n-Grow

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness
Founded 1992
Parent Company SNGF
Leadership Jill Manly, President
Corporate Address P.O. Box 7599
Seminole, FL 33775
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 1993 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 113 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Stretch-n-Grow franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$36,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$57,474 - $77,824
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$45,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 8 hours
Classroom Training 25 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 1
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
