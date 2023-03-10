Signing out of account, Standby...
Sunbelt Business Brokers was founded in 1979 by Ed Pendarvis in Charleston, South Carolina. After a successful first decade plus, the business began franchising in 1993. In 2006, Sunbelt Business Brokers was purchased by Merrymeeting, Inc. However, Sunbelt Business Brokers has continued to grow and maintain leadership in the business brokerage industry.
Why You May Want to Start a Sunbelt Business Brokers Franchise
One thing that makes Sunbelt Business Brokers different than the competition is its web presence. Sunbelt Business Brokers works to keep its website up-to-date and user-friendly. The company also invests resources in keeping up with online marketing strategies and social media platforms.
Sunbelt Business Brokers works hard to ensure that you and the brokers you hire have the education needed to succeed. The continual training provided helps you and your brokers reduce the time and expenses it takes to reach revenue potential.
What Might Make a Sunbelt Business Brokers a Good Choice?
Sunbelt Business Brokers offers exclusive territories to all franchisees. Corporate Sunbelt Business Brokers understands that not all territories will be the same, so they made fees and investment amounts adjustable based on the type of territory you have. There are four different territory types based on the population of the territory you would like to run.
The four territory types scale in their franchise and marketing fees. In addition, a low percentage fee applies to an initial gross revenue of a fixed amount. The percentage is the same for all territory types. All of the territory types have a monthly technology and administrative fee.
To be part of the Sunbelt Business Brokers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment for your specific territory type. The initial investment will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do You Open a Sunbelt Business Brokers Franchise?
As you decide if you want to open a Sunbelt Business Brokers franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
To open a Sunbelt Business Brokers franchise, you will need to provide financial and personal information. You may show your interest by indicating how much liquid capital you have and how quickly you want to open your franchise.
A Sunbelt Business Brokers representative will email you and schedule a 30–60 minute phone call to learn about your background and interest in Sunbelt Business Brokers, as well as highlight the industry and franchise and answer any questions you have. You will then complete a profile form and receive the Franchise Disclosure Document for review.
After reviewing the document and doing independent research, you can contact other franchisees and visit headquarters in Independence, Ohio. There, you will be able to establish your territory and plan a timeline for completing all training and hiring.
Company Overview
About Sunbelt Business Brokers
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Business Brokerages, Miscellaneous Business Services
- Founded
- 1979
- Leadership
- John Davies, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., #300
Independence, OH 44131
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1993 (30 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 20
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 162 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sunbelt Business Brokers franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000 - $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $43,450 - $104,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Ongoing
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
