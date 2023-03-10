Sunbelt Business Brokers was founded in 1979 by Ed Pendarvis in Charleston, South Carolina. After a successful first decade plus, the business began franchising in 1993. In 2006, Sunbelt Business Brokers was purchased by Merrymeeting, Inc. However, Sunbelt Business Brokers has continued to grow and maintain leadership in the business brokerage industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Sunbelt Business Brokers Franchise

One thing that makes Sunbelt Business Brokers different than the competition is its web presence. Sunbelt Business Brokers works to keep its website up-to-date and user-friendly. The company also invests resources in keeping up with online marketing strategies and social media platforms.

Sunbelt Business Brokers works hard to ensure that you and the brokers you hire have the education needed to succeed. The continual training provided helps you and your brokers reduce the time and expenses it takes to reach revenue potential.

What Might Make a Sunbelt Business Brokers a Good Choice?

Sunbelt Business Brokers offers exclusive territories to all franchisees. Corporate Sunbelt Business Brokers understands that not all territories will be the same, so they made fees and investment amounts adjustable based on the type of territory you have. There are four different territory types based on the population of the territory you would like to run.

The four territory types scale in their franchise and marketing fees. In addition, a low percentage fee applies to an initial gross revenue of a fixed amount. The percentage is the same for all territory types. All of the territory types have a monthly technology and administrative fee.

To be part of the Sunbelt Business Brokers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment for your specific territory type. The initial investment will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Sunbelt Business Brokers Franchise?

As you decide if you want to open a Sunbelt Business Brokers franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To open a Sunbelt Business Brokers franchise, you will need to provide financial and personal information. You may show your interest by indicating how much liquid capital you have and how quickly you want to open your franchise.

A Sunbelt Business Brokers representative will email you and schedule a 30–60 minute phone call to learn about your background and interest in Sunbelt Business Brokers, as well as highlight the industry and franchise and answer any questions you have. You will then complete a profile form and receive the Franchise Disclosure Document for review.

After reviewing the document and doing independent research, you can contact other franchisees and visit headquarters in Independence, Ohio. There, you will be able to establish your territory and plan a timeline for completing all training and hiring.