Business brokerages
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$43K - $104K
Units as of 2020
162 1.9% over 3 years
Sunbelt Business Brokers was founded in 1979 by Ed Pendarvis in Charleston, South Carolina. After a successful first decade plus, the business began franchising in 1993. In 2006, Sunbelt Business Brokers was purchased by Merrymeeting, Inc. However, Sunbelt Business Brokers has continued to grow and maintain leadership in the business brokerage industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Sunbelt Business Brokers Franchise

One thing that makes Sunbelt Business Brokers different than the competition is its web presence. Sunbelt Business Brokers works to keep its website up-to-date and user-friendly. The company also invests resources in keeping up with online marketing strategies and social media platforms.

Sunbelt Business Brokers works hard to ensure that you and the brokers you hire have the education needed to succeed. The continual training provided helps you and your brokers reduce the time and expenses it takes to reach revenue potential.

What Might Make a Sunbelt Business Brokers a Good Choice?

Sunbelt Business Brokers offers exclusive territories to all franchisees. Corporate Sunbelt Business Brokers understands that not all territories will be the same, so they made fees and investment amounts adjustable based on the type of territory you have. There are four different territory types based on the population of the territory you would like to run.

The four territory types scale in their franchise and marketing fees. In addition, a low percentage fee applies to an initial gross revenue of a fixed amount. The percentage is the same for all territory types. All of the territory types have a monthly technology and administrative fee.

To be part of the Sunbelt Business Brokers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment for your specific territory type. The initial investment will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How Do You Open a Sunbelt Business Brokers Franchise?

As you decide if you want to open a Sunbelt Business Brokers franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To open a Sunbelt Business Brokers franchise, you will need to provide financial and personal information. You may show your interest by indicating how much liquid capital you have and how quickly you want to open your franchise.

A Sunbelt Business Brokers representative will email you and schedule a 30–60 minute phone call to learn about your background and interest in Sunbelt Business Brokers, as well as highlight the industry and franchise and answer any questions you have. You will then complete a profile form and receive the Franchise Disclosure Document for review.

After reviewing the document and doing independent research, you can contact other franchisees and visit headquarters in Independence, Ohio. There, you will be able to establish your territory and plan a timeline for completing all training and hiring. 

Company Overview

About Sunbelt Business Brokers

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Brokerages, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
1979
Leadership
John Davies, CEO
Corporate Address
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., #300
Independence, OH 44131
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
162 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sunbelt Business Brokers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $35,000
Initial Investment
$43,450 - $104,000
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Sunbelt Business Brokers? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sunbelt Business Brokers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
