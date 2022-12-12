Sunmed - Your CBD Store

CBD stores
2025 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #228 last year
Initial investment
$96K - $151K
Units as of 2024
231 Decrease
Your CBD Store is a large retailer of organic hemp products and the exclusive retailer of the SunMed and Sunflora range. It has outlets in many states and uses domestically grown hemp. CBD stands for cannabidiol, which many people believe is effective in treating anxiety, cognition complaints, difficulties in movement, and pain. However, Your CBD Store offers more than medicinal products; it carries a wide range of skincare items, edibles, books, and even treats for pets.

Your CBD Store is a young company - it started business in 2018 - that began franchising in 2020 and has quickly grown to over 225 franchises across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Your CBD Store Franchise

CBD products may be becoming even more popular. Your CBD Store may benefit from this increasing popularity but is unique in the quality of service it provides. Customers may feel welcome, and staff should be available to answer any questions that they might have. Another important factor in building trust is that Your CBD Store does not oversell its products. The company stresses that its products should not be a substitute for prescribed medications and that a customer should always ask for a doctor's advice.

A franchisee will be responsible for running their store in a manner that agrees with the company philosophy. A franchisee will be opening a store that is part of the community. They should be friendly and outgoing and ready with advice for their customers. This means that the franchisee must know their product line and the benefits that each product might offer. Many customers will be new to the variety of products, and some may be a little nervous about using hemp. The franchisee will create a comfortable, reassuring atmosphere. 

What Might Make a Your CBD Store Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Your CBD Store team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Your CBD Store Franchise

If you are considering opening a Your CBD Store, you should research your local area thoroughly. Is there a market for these products in your area? Is there direct competition? Will it be easy to find staff to help you run your store? As you answer these types of questions, know that Your CBD Store offers its franchisees comprehensive support in all aspects of the business. 

A franchisee will be fully trained in an existing store and will always have access to any further help they may need.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Your CBD Store franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About Sunmed - Your CBD Store

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Miscellaneous Health Products, CBD
Founded 2018
Parent Company SunFlora
Leadership Marcus Quinn, CEO
Corporate Address 600 8th Ave. W., #500
Palmetto, FL 34221
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2020 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ 50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 231 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Sunmed - Your CBD Store franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$20,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$95,800 - $151,050
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$80,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
Franchise fee waived; $5,000 product credit
Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Sunmed - Your CBD Store has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 16-24 hours
Classroom Training 16-24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 2
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sunmed - Your CBD Store landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Sunmed - Your CBD Store ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Health Products in 2024

Best of the Best
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #23 in 2024

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
New

Ranked #4 in 2024

Top New & Emerging Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #58 in 2024

Top Franchises For Veterans

