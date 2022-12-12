- 2025 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #228 last year
- Initial investment
-
$96K - $151K
- Units as of 2024
-
231
Your CBD Store is a large retailer of organic hemp products and the exclusive retailer of the SunMed and Sunflora range. It has outlets in many states and uses domestically grown hemp. CBD stands for cannabidiol, which many people believe is effective in treating anxiety, cognition complaints, difficulties in movement, and pain. However, Your CBD Store offers more than medicinal products; it carries a wide range of skincare items, edibles, books, and even treats for pets.
Your CBD Store is a young company - it started business in 2018 - that began franchising in 2020 and has quickly grown to over 225 franchises across the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Your CBD Store Franchise
CBD products may be becoming even more popular. Your CBD Store may benefit from this increasing popularity but is unique in the quality of service it provides. Customers may feel welcome, and staff should be available to answer any questions that they might have. Another important factor in building trust is that Your CBD Store does not oversell its products. The company stresses that its products should not be a substitute for prescribed medications and that a customer should always ask for a doctor's advice.
A franchisee will be responsible for running their store in a manner that agrees with the company philosophy. A franchisee will be opening a store that is part of the community. They should be friendly and outgoing and ready with advice for their customers. This means that the franchisee must know their product line and the benefits that each product might offer. Many customers will be new to the variety of products, and some may be a little nervous about using hemp. The franchisee will create a comfortable, reassuring atmosphere.
What Might Make a Your CBD Store Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Your CBD Store team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Your CBD Store Franchise
If you are considering opening a Your CBD Store, you should research your local area thoroughly. Is there a market for these products in your area? Is there direct competition? Will it be easy to find staff to help you run your store? As you answer these types of questions, know that Your CBD Store offers its franchisees comprehensive support in all aspects of the business.
A franchisee will be fully trained in an existing store and will always have access to any further help they may need.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Your CBD Store franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Sunmed - Your CBD Store
|Industry
|Health & Wellness
|Related Categories
|Miscellaneous Health Products, CBD
|Founded
|2018
|Parent Company
|SunFlora
|Leadership
|Marcus Quinn, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
600 8th Ave. W., #500
Palmetto, FL 34221
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2020 (5 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|50
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
|# of Units
|231 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Sunmed - Your CBD Store franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$20,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$95,800 - $151,050
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$100,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$80,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|Franchise fee waived; $5,000 product credit
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|2%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|5 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|Sunmed - Your CBD Store has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|16-24 hours
|Classroom Training
|16-24 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|2
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Sunmed - Your CBD Store landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Sunmed - Your CBD Store ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Sunmed - Your CBD Store.
Pure Fitness
- description
- Fitness clubs
My CBD Health
- description
- CBD products
Natural Life
- description
- CBD, kratom, kava, and related products
ClaimTek Systems
- description
- Medical billing and practice management solutions
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Turn Your Love of Travel into a Successful Business with Cruise Planners
Cruise Planners has over 30 years of travel franchise experience and the nation's largest home-based travel agency franchise network.
64 Million U.S. Households Have a Pet. Here's How This Top-Ranked Franchise Is Making Busy Owners' Lives Easier.
With a focus on convenience and local connections, Pet Supplies Plus has become the top pet care franchise in the U.S.
How Did the Top Automotive Franchise on the 2025 Franchise 500 Get to Number 1? By Taking a Page From the Fast-Food Industry's Playbook.
Valvoline Instant Oil Change has redefined automotive maintenance with a drive-through model built for today's on-the-go consumers.
How the IFA Plans to Strengthen the $800 Billion Franchise Industry in 2025
Joint employer standards, tax policies and franchise transparency are among the IFA's top priorities this year.
Turn Your Passion for Pets into a Business with a Wag N' Wash Franchise
Wag N' Wash is a store where pets can be cherished every day by feeding, washing, and spoiling them just how they like it.
From Dog Grooming to Acai Bowls — What's Making These Brands Grow So Fast?
These five brands rocketed up the rankings of our Franchise 500 this year. Here's why.