SuperGreen Solutions
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$49K - $76K
Units as of 2021
18 55% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

SuperGreen Solutions is a premier sustainability consultant founded by Dan Dubell in 2011. A year later, SuperGreen Solutions started to franchise and the brand sought to expand.

SuperGreen Solutions has opened several franchising units across several states across the United States. It also offers franchises in Canada, Central America, Mexico, and South America. The brand attempts to help franchisees pave the energy-efficient way with their unique packages of maintainable solutions, including innovative tools and energy-efficient products.

SuperGreen Solutions also sells and helps in the installation process of their products. Their offered products include water heating and filtration systems, LED lighting, wind-power products, car-charging stations, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a SuperGreen Solutions Franchise

SuperGreen Solutions' unique combination of services may assist customers in implementing sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of energy consumption. If you have the same passion for conserving the environment while serving the community, opening a SuperGreen Solutions franchise could be the right decision for you.

Franchisee candidates do not need a background in the energy industry since SuperGreen Solutions will provide extensive training for its products and services. However, experience in sales and marketing may be beneficial. A potential franchisee also needs to be community-oriented and be a person who can follow a provided system.

What Might Make a SuperGreen Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?

SuperGreen Solutions has an established team of energy specialists worldwide and currently installs and supplies several of the more well-known product sectors globally. It supplies their products directly to their clients. As a franchisee, you should expect to conduct sales and consultations with potential customers, create a rapport with subcontractors and vendors, and hire and train the sales team. You should also implement effective marketing strategies for your SuperGreen Solutions franchise. 

To be part of the SuperGreen Solutions franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a SuperGreen Solutions Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the SuperGreen Solutions franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the SuperGreen Solutions brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

A typical franchise agreement runs for fifteen years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the SuperGreen Solutions requirements.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a SuperGreen Solutions franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About SuperGreen Solutions

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
2011
Leadership
Dan Dubell, CEO
Corporate Address
16A Bel Air South Pkwy.
Bel Air, MD 21015
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
18 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SuperGreen Solutions franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500
Initial Investment
$49,496 - $75,596
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
43.25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like SuperGreen Solutions? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where SuperGreen Solutions landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to SuperGreen Solutions.

Destination Athlete

Equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions for youth, high school, and college athletic teams
Ranked #205
Request Info

CertaPro Painters

Residential and commercial painting
Ranked #123
Learn More

USA Insulation

Home insulation and energy-efficient products
Ranked #114
Learn More

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing