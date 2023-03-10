Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$49K - $76K
- Units as of 2021
-
18 55% over 3 years
SuperGreen Solutions is a premier sustainability consultant founded by Dan Dubell in 2011. A year later, SuperGreen Solutions started to franchise and the brand sought to expand.
SuperGreen Solutions has opened several franchising units across several states across the United States. It also offers franchises in Canada, Central America, Mexico, and South America. The brand attempts to help franchisees pave the energy-efficient way with their unique packages of maintainable solutions, including innovative tools and energy-efficient products.
SuperGreen Solutions also sells and helps in the installation process of their products. Their offered products include water heating and filtration systems, LED lighting, wind-power products, car-charging stations, and more.
Why You May Want to Start a SuperGreen Solutions Franchise
SuperGreen Solutions' unique combination of services may assist customers in implementing sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of energy consumption. If you have the same passion for conserving the environment while serving the community, opening a SuperGreen Solutions franchise could be the right decision for you.
Franchisee candidates do not need a background in the energy industry since SuperGreen Solutions will provide extensive training for its products and services. However, experience in sales and marketing may be beneficial. A potential franchisee also needs to be community-oriented and be a person who can follow a provided system.
What Might Make a SuperGreen Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?
SuperGreen Solutions has an established team of energy specialists worldwide and currently installs and supplies several of the more well-known product sectors globally. It supplies their products directly to their clients. As a franchisee, you should expect to conduct sales and consultations with potential customers, create a rapport with subcontractors and vendors, and hire and train the sales team. You should also implement effective marketing strategies for your SuperGreen Solutions franchise.
To be part of the SuperGreen Solutions franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open a SuperGreen Solutions Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the SuperGreen Solutions franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the SuperGreen Solutions brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.
A typical franchise agreement runs for fifteen years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the SuperGreen Solutions requirements.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a SuperGreen Solutions franchise.
Company Overview
About SuperGreen Solutions
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Founded
- 2011
- Leadership
- Dan Dubell, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
16A Bel Air South Pkwy.
Bel Air, MD 21015
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 18 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SuperGreen Solutions franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $49,496 - $75,596
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 43.25 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like SuperGreen Solutions? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where SuperGreen Solutions landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to SuperGreen Solutions.
Destination Athlete
CertaPro Painters
USA Insulation
Great Clips
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.