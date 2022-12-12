Surcheros

Tex-Mex food
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$301K - $1.4M
Units as of 2024
30 Increase 76.5% over 3 years
About Surcheros

Industry Food
Related Categories Mexican Food, Food: Quick Service
Founded 2007
Leadership Luke Christian, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address 3440 Preston Ridge Rd., #200
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2016 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ 2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee
# of Units 30 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Surcheros franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$301,000 - $1,421,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 222 hours
Classroom Training 18 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
