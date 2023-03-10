Signing out of account, Standby...
#401 Ranked #467 last year
- Initial investment
-
$133K - $213K
- Units as of 2022
-
59 1,866.7% over 3 years
Surface Experts is a self-proclaimed all-inclusive damage repair service provider that prides itself on offering quick, affordable, and friendly service to all their customers. Repairing everything from cracked tubs, stained granite, and scuffed furniture to ripped vinyl, chipped tiles, and appliances, Surface Experts is a group of experienced professionals who employ a combination of old-school ideals and new-age technology in an effort to offer their clients the best possible outcome.
Surface Experts was founded in 2008. Since beginning to franchise in 2018, the company has opened over 30 franchises in the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Surface Experts Franchise
Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, Surface Experts seeks to solve problems efficiently, reducing the waste of time, money, and materials that many consider garbage. While turning trash to repair treasure, Surface Experts champions surface repair rather than a complete replacement. This mentality may have earned them the respect and loyalty of their customers.
If you’re ready to manage a team of repair experts who believe in the reduce, reuse, recycle philosophy, opening a Surface Experts franchise just may be the business for you. Typical Surface Experts clients are in the construction or property management industry. However, you should acquire and retain a steady influx of clients from a wide range of industries. While experience in the construction and property management industries is not necessary, strong business management, leadership, and interpersonal skills are key if you wish to become a Surface Experts franchisee.
What Might Make a Surface Experts Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Surface Experts franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Surface Experts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Franchisees may choose to operate their Surface Experts franchise from a home or mobile office. This could help keep overhead costs low as they operate in their communities. Additionally, franchisees do not have to perform the work themselves; they may manage the business while their crew completes the onsite job.
How To Open a Surface Experts Franchise
As you decide if opening a Surface Experts franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Surface Experts franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
As a potential Surface Experts franchisee, make sure you understand the investment and work needed to take on the business by talking to other Surface Experts franchisees about their experiences. If you are awarded a franchise and are ready to do the work as a Surface Experts franchisee, the Surface Experts franchise team is ready to guide you through setup, staffing, and training.
Company Overview
About Surface Experts
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Kitchen & Bath Remodeling
- Founded
- 2008
- Leadership
- Jacob Grady, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
159 S. Lincoln St., #321
Spokane, WA 99201
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 20
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 59 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Surface Experts franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $75,000 - $110,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $133,090 - $213,475
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,000 - $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 5% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Surface Experts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 51 hours
- Classroom Training
- 34 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Surface Experts? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Surface Experts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Surface Experts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
