Surface Experts is a self-proclaimed all-inclusive damage repair service provider that prides itself on offering quick, affordable, and friendly service to all their customers. Repairing everything from cracked tubs, stained granite, and scuffed furniture to ripped vinyl, chipped tiles, and appliances, Surface Experts is a group of experienced professionals who employ a combination of old-school ideals and new-age technology in an effort to offer their clients the best possible outcome.

Surface Experts was founded in 2008. Since beginning to franchise in 2018, the company has opened over 30 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Surface Experts Franchise

Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, Surface Experts seeks to solve problems efficiently, reducing the waste of time, money, and materials that many consider garbage. While turning trash to repair treasure, Surface Experts champions surface repair rather than a complete replacement. This mentality may have earned them the respect and loyalty of their customers.

If you’re ready to manage a team of repair experts who believe in the reduce, reuse, recycle philosophy, opening a Surface Experts franchise just may be the business for you. Typical Surface Experts clients are in the construction or property management industry. However, you should acquire and retain a steady influx of clients from a wide range of industries. While experience in the construction and property management industries is not necessary, strong business management, leadership, and interpersonal skills are key if you wish to become a Surface Experts franchisee.

What Might Make a Surface Experts Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Surface Experts franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Surface Experts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Franchisees may choose to operate their Surface Experts franchise from a home or mobile office. This could help keep overhead costs low as they operate in their communities. Additionally, franchisees do not have to perform the work themselves; they may manage the business while their crew completes the onsite job.

How To Open a Surface Experts Franchise

As you decide if opening a Surface Experts franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Surface Experts franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As a potential Surface Experts franchisee, make sure you understand the investment and work needed to take on the business by talking to other Surface Experts franchisees about their experiences. If you are awarded a franchise and are ready to do the work as a Surface Experts franchisee, the Surface Experts franchise team is ready to guide you through setup, staffing, and training.