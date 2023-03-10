Surface Experts
Initial investment
$133K - $213K
Units as of 2022
59 1,866.7% over 3 years
Surface Experts is a self-proclaimed all-inclusive damage repair service provider that prides itself on offering quick, affordable, and friendly service to all their customers. Repairing everything from cracked tubs, stained granite, and scuffed furniture to ripped vinyl, chipped tiles, and appliances, Surface Experts is a group of experienced professionals who employ a combination of old-school ideals and new-age technology in an effort to offer their clients the best possible outcome.

Surface Experts was founded in 2008. Since beginning to franchise in 2018, the company has opened over 30 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Surface Experts Franchise

Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, Surface Experts seeks to solve problems efficiently, reducing the waste of time, money, and materials that many consider garbage. While turning trash to repair treasure, Surface Experts champions surface repair rather than a complete replacement. This mentality may have earned them the respect and loyalty of their customers.

If you’re ready to manage a team of repair experts who believe in the reduce, reuse, recycle philosophy, opening a Surface Experts franchise just may be the business for you. Typical Surface Experts clients are in the construction or property management industry. However, you should acquire and retain a steady influx of clients from a wide range of industries. While experience in the construction and property management industries is not necessary, strong business management, leadership, and interpersonal skills are key if you wish to become a Surface Experts franchisee.

What Might Make a Surface Experts Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Surface Experts franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Surface Experts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Franchisees may choose to operate their Surface Experts franchise from a home or mobile office. This could help keep overhead costs low as they operate in their communities. Additionally, franchisees do not have to perform the work themselves; they may manage the business while their crew completes the onsite job. 

How To Open a Surface Experts Franchise

As you decide if opening a Surface Experts franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Surface Experts franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As a potential Surface Experts franchisee, make sure you understand the investment and work needed to take on the business by talking to other Surface Experts franchisees about their experiences. If you are awarded a franchise and are ready to do the work as a Surface Experts franchisee, the Surface Experts franchise team is ready to guide you through setup, staffing, and training. 

Company Overview

About Surface Experts

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling
Founded
2008
Leadership
Jacob Grady, CEO
Corporate Address
159 S. Lincoln St., #321
Spokane, WA 99201
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
59 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Surface Experts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000 - $110,000
Initial Investment
$133,090 - $213,475
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000 - $50,000
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Surface Experts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
51 hours
Classroom Training
34 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Surface Experts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Surface Experts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #401 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
New

Ranked #19 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #73 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #134 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
