Surface Specialists is a repair company that has been in the bathroom and kitchen remodeling industry since 1981. The company began franchising a year later, in 1982. Surface Specialists technicians are highly skilled and offer surface restoration, refinishing, and remodeling services for bathroom and kitchen surfaces. These surfaces include bathtubs, sinks, showers, countertops, vinyl windows, and spas and hot tubs.

Although Surface Specialists currently operates in the United States, they are looking to expand in different territories. There are over 40 Surface Specialists locations scattered across the U.S.

An ideal franchisee is typically someone who understands the repair services offered by the company. They might also be a hands-on person with a history of blue-collar work. Since the work is physical, you should probably be able to physically handle strenuous tasks. You may also need to possess managerial skills and provide great customer service.

Why You May Want to Start a Surface Specialists Franchise

As a Surface Specialists franchisee, you may enjoy the flexibility of balancing your work and personal life. You may even choose to operate your Surface Specialists franchise as a home-based business.

Franchisees facilitate daily communication between clients and attend to any work scheduled for the day. Surface Specialists may stand out amongst competitors because they have vast experience in the bathroom and kitchen remodeling industry. When you open a Surface Specialists franchise, you will become part of a team with a well-known brand using trusted techniques and products.

You may get to enjoy having a protected territory, meaning that your Surface Specialists franchise should be given a population base to operate in without the competition of other Surface Specialists franchises.

You might also get training support, equipment, and tools. Since franchisees complete a variety of repair, remodeling, and refinishing services, you may have the tools to make a positive impact on your community. Surface Specialists' total cost to franchise may also include signage, insurance, a computer system, business licenses, real estate costs, and funds for the initial months of operation. A multi-week training is typically included in the initial franchise fee.

What Might Make a Surface Specialists Franchise a Good Choice?

To open a Surface Specialists franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Surface Specialists Franchise?

To request more Surface Specialists franchise information, you can call fill out a franchise request form. You may learn more about the opportunity by talking to the franchise team, current franchisees and reading the Surface Specialists Franchise Disclosure Document. Before making a financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

If you are seen as a good fit, you may attend discovery day and submit your official application. After this, Surface Specialists generally complete a background check. Should you qualify, you may schedule to attend training and sign the franchise agreement. After completing training, you might be ready to open your Surface Specialists franchise.