Surface Specialists is a repair company that has been in the bathroom and kitchen remodeling industry since 1981. The company began franchising a year later, in 1982. Surface Specialists technicians are highly skilled and offer surface restoration, refinishing, and remodeling services for bathroom and kitchen surfaces. These surfaces include bathtubs, sinks, showers, countertops, vinyl windows, and spas and hot tubs. 

Although Surface Specialists currently operates in the United States, they are looking to expand in different territories. There are over 40 Surface Specialists locations scattered across the U.S.

An ideal franchisee is typically someone who understands the repair services offered by the company. They might also be a hands-on person with a history of blue-collar work. Since the work is physical, you should probably be able to physically handle strenuous tasks. You may also need to possess managerial skills and provide great customer service.

Why You May Want to Start a Surface Specialists Franchise

As a Surface Specialists franchisee, you may enjoy the flexibility of balancing your work and personal life. You may even choose to operate your Surface Specialists franchise as a home-based business. 

Franchisees facilitate daily communication between clients and attend to any work scheduled for the day. Surface Specialists may stand out amongst competitors because they have vast experience in the bathroom and kitchen remodeling industry. When you open a Surface Specialists franchise, you will become part of a team with a well-known brand using trusted techniques and products.

You may get to enjoy having a protected territory, meaning that your Surface Specialists franchise should be given a population base to operate in without the competition of other Surface Specialists franchises. 

You might also get training support, equipment, and tools. Since franchisees complete a variety of repair, remodeling, and refinishing services, you may have the tools to make a positive impact on your community. Surface Specialists' total cost to franchise may also include signage, insurance, a computer system, business licenses, real estate costs, and funds for the initial months of operation. A multi-week training is typically included in the initial franchise fee.

What Might Make a Surface Specialists Franchise a Good Choice?

To open a Surface Specialists franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Surface Specialists Franchise?

To request more Surface Specialists franchise information, you can call fill out a franchise request form. You may learn more about the opportunity by talking to the franchise team, current franchisees and reading the Surface Specialists Franchise Disclosure Document. Before making a financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

If you are seen as a good fit, you may attend discovery day and submit your official application. After this, Surface Specialists generally complete a background check. Should you qualify, you may schedule to attend training and sign the franchise agreement. After completing training, you might be ready to open your Surface Specialists franchise.

Company Overview

About Surface Specialists

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1981
Parent Company
Surface Specialists Systems Inc.
Leadership
Dan Kaplan, President/CEO
Corporate Address
621 Stallings Rd., #B
Matthews, NC 28104
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1982 (41 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
46 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Surface Specialists franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$36,000
Initial Investment
$43,200 - $56,000
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Surface Specialists offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
57-73 hours
Classroom Training
23 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Surface Specialists landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Surface Specialists ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #49 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
