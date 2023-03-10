Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$43K - $56K
Units as of 2022
-
46 4% over 3 years
Surface Specialists is a repair company that has been in the bathroom and kitchen remodeling industry since 1981. The company began franchising a year later, in 1982. Surface Specialists technicians are highly skilled and offer surface restoration, refinishing, and remodeling services for bathroom and kitchen surfaces. These surfaces include bathtubs, sinks, showers, countertops, vinyl windows, and spas and hot tubs.
Although Surface Specialists currently operates in the United States, they are looking to expand in different territories. There are over 40 Surface Specialists locations scattered across the U.S.
An ideal franchisee is typically someone who understands the repair services offered by the company. They might also be a hands-on person with a history of blue-collar work. Since the work is physical, you should probably be able to physically handle strenuous tasks. You may also need to possess managerial skills and provide great customer service.
Why You May Want to Start a Surface Specialists Franchise
As a Surface Specialists franchisee, you may enjoy the flexibility of balancing your work and personal life. You may even choose to operate your Surface Specialists franchise as a home-based business.
Franchisees facilitate daily communication between clients and attend to any work scheduled for the day. Surface Specialists may stand out amongst competitors because they have vast experience in the bathroom and kitchen remodeling industry. When you open a Surface Specialists franchise, you will become part of a team with a well-known brand using trusted techniques and products.
You may get to enjoy having a protected territory, meaning that your Surface Specialists franchise should be given a population base to operate in without the competition of other Surface Specialists franchises.
You might also get training support, equipment, and tools. Since franchisees complete a variety of repair, remodeling, and refinishing services, you may have the tools to make a positive impact on your community. Surface Specialists' total cost to franchise may also include signage, insurance, a computer system, business licenses, real estate costs, and funds for the initial months of operation. A multi-week training is typically included in the initial franchise fee.
What Might Make a Surface Specialists Franchise a Good Choice?
To open a Surface Specialists franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do You Open a Surface Specialists Franchise?
To request more Surface Specialists franchise information, you can call fill out a franchise request form. You may learn more about the opportunity by talking to the franchise team, current franchisees and reading the Surface Specialists Franchise Disclosure Document. Before making a financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.
If you are seen as a good fit, you may attend discovery day and submit your official application. After this, Surface Specialists generally complete a background check. Should you qualify, you may schedule to attend training and sign the franchise agreement. After completing training, you might be ready to open your Surface Specialists franchise.
Company Overview
About Surface Specialists
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
- Founded
- 1981
- Parent Company
- Surface Specialists Systems Inc.
- Leadership
- Dan Kaplan, President/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
621 Stallings Rd., #B
Matthews, NC 28104
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1982 (41 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 46 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Surface Specialists franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $36,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $43,200 - $56,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Surface Specialists offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 57-73 hours
- Classroom Training
- 23 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField Operations
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
