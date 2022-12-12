The Sweet Spot

Ice cream, milkshakes, churros, funnel cakes, waffles, smoothies, coffee
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$332K - $1.1M
Units as of 2024
2 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About The Sweet Spot

Industry Food
Related Categories Ice Cream, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service, Frozen Desserts, Coffee, Smoothies/Juices
Founded 2015
Parent Company The Sweet Spot Franchise LLC
Leadership Mery Ghattas, SEO
Corporate Address 5216 Providence Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wyoming
# of Units 2 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a The Sweet Spot franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$332,100 - $1,108,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$150,000 - $450,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$15,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6% gross sales
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2% gross sales
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing The Sweet Spot has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 28 hours
Classroom Training 11 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

