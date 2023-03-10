System4 Facility Services

Facility services management
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #447 last year
Initial investment
$157K - $377K
Units as of 2021
52 48.6% over 3 years
System4 Facility Services believes it is a leader in the commercial cleaning industry and, for customers, the go-to provider for all facility services. Whether it's equipment, cleaning products, or staff training, System4 Facility Services handles all management aspects so that clients can focus their attention elsewhere.

System4 Facility Services was founded in 2003 by Phillip Kubec and Edward Hammer. Starting operations as a janitorial company, System4 Facility Services built a presence in Cleveland, Ohio. 

There are over 50 System4 Facility Services locations spread throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a System4 Facility Services Franchise

Systems4 Facility Services is a brand with a simple mission: "To become the #1 facility management services provider." By focusing on customers' needs, the brand may have created value for clients who subscribe to their ability to reduce operational costs and hassles. 

Clients often worry about getting the right help in the facilities maintenance industry, and System4 Facility Services' history prepares them to deliver. If you have a passion for providing exceptional service and creating value for clients, System4 Facility Services may be a great place to call home. From the pre-screening of service providers to dedicated account management, System4 Facility Services strives to leave nothing to chance. 

System4 Facility Services has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times since its inception. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a System4 Facility Service Franchise a Good Choice?

A unique aspect of System4 Facility Services is that there are three options to choose from: a master franchise, local franchise, and local affiliate. 

A master franchise provides franchisees with the right to own a market or markets to offer a wide range of services. Local franchises are limited to regional facilities and are available in select markets. To acquire these franchise options, you'll need to provide an initial investment.

The local affiliate option extends to owners with independent businesses that can benefit from System4 Facility Services' extensive customer base. Affiliates are free to choose your clients and may not be expected to pay any royalties. With the freedom to offer services to any facility, affiliates could have flexibility in business offerings. 

How To Open a System4 Facility Services Franchise

Setting up a System4 Facility Services franchise starts by entering into a legal agreement that allows you to operate a store and use the brand name and business model. A typical franchise agreement runs for 20 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of those 20 years if they meet the System4 Facility Services requirements.

Before opening a System4 Facility Services franchise, the company usually takes franchisees through a training program. After this, you can work with them to determine operation territories, gain access to facilities, and learn more about customer involvement. Since System4 Facility Services hopes to inspire a positive client experience and gain results, these pre-franchise steps are integral. 

System4 Facility Services has built a reputation as a transparent and accountable facility services provider and, for all franchisees, believes it offers the opportunity to do the right things for the right reasons. 

Company Overview

About System4 Facility Services

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2003
Leadership
Scott Kubec, COO
Corporate Address
4700 Rockside Rd., #610
Independence, OH 44131

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
17
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
52 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a System4 Facility Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$125,000 - $300,000
Initial Investment
$157,000 - $377,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $800,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
1-6.2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
System4 Facility Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where System4 Facility Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

