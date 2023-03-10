Established in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s began as a single taco stand. Soon after, they began franchising. Today, Taco John’s has grown into a multi-million dollar business. It is one of the most prominent Mexican chain restaurants in the United States, famous for coining Taco Tuesday® and catering to the tastes of new generations.

Why You May Want to Start a Taco John's Franchise

If you're a franchisee looking for an opportunity to own a Mexican fast-food business, Taco John’s may be the right choice for you. It may also be a smart investment for franchisees who want to own more than one unit—Taco John’s prefers franchisees who have experience running multiple businesses or franchises. Franchisees who have a background in restaurants and a passion for food could fit right into the Taco John’s business model, too.

Taco John’s has proven itself to be a competitive company. For decades, this Mexican food business has grown, establishing nearly 400 locations across the country.

Even though Taco John’s likes a franchisee with experience, the company still offers development support. They provide marketing strategies to help franchisees drive sales. Franchisees will receive multiple weeks of hands-on training and grand opening assistance from Taco John’s. The assistance does not end when your franchise opens, either. Instead, Taco John’s offers continual support throughout the lifetime of your franchise.

What Might Make Taco John’s a Good Choice?

Mexican-inspired flavors are increasingly popular among young people. The term "Taco Tuesday" has also made its way into common vernacular with the majority of the taco-loving population. When a franchisee associates themselves with the brand that coined the phrase, they may end up in the spotlight of taco-hungry generations.

The menu items, including potato oles and breakfast burritos, are largely unique. The restaurant also offers seasonal items on its menu. Aligning its mission to serve bold flavors, Taco John’s makes its dishes using fresh and authentic ingredients.

How to Open a Taco John's Franchise

Before you become a Taco John's franchisee, you will want to research your area. Though people outside of the Millennial and Gen X age brackets enjoy Mexican-inspired flavors, these two generations are the company's primary demographics. You'll also want to consider your potential competition in the area.

Taco John’s requires a drive-thru option in most of its restaurants. This is important to factor in if you aren't opening a mall, campus, or airport location. Taco John’s offers flexible floor plans for you to choose from, which can influence your location. Additionally, you should assess whether you can handle multiple sites.

Choosing Taco John’s means you have to be ready to jump into company training. The franchise offers on-the-job training and multiple weeks of support from franchise and restaurant experts. As you sign up as a franchisee, the company will assign a franchise official to you. They will help you set up your unit until it is operational.

As soon as your business is up and running, a regional business consultant will be on hand to guide you. Once you open your doors, it's taco time!