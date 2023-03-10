Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$97K - $439K
Units as of 2022
-
63 4% over 3 years
Tan Republic was started in 2005 by Lance Donnelly, and the brand began franchising three years later. Tan Republic has grown to over 60 franchised locations in multiple states across the United States.
Tan Republic is a tanning salon that also offers sunless tanning and skin care products. Tan Republic is dedicated to enhancing its customer's lifestyle without borders through its unique membership program. Tan Republic is unique in that customers can tan at any location, at any time, with only one tanning package.
Why You May Want to Open a Tan Republic Franchise
Franchisees may convert their existing salon, beautifying it to make it a Tan Republic franchise. Your business may use the formula, multiple exhibitions, and one tanning package from the Tan Republic to align with the cohesive brand. Additionally, you may open a Tan Republic franchise with its turn-key equipment plan program and formula. The equipment and procedure may help you in the first few years of your franchise.
For new Tan Republic salons, it is helpful to pick high traffic and highly visible areas. A Tan Republic franchise representative may help you find the ideal location to capitalize and reach many potential customers. Tan Republic has experienced salon opening professionals and training departments to help you launch your new franchise location.
What Might Make a Tan Republic Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Tan Republic team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
Tan Republic offers in-house financing for equipment and payroll costs if the franchisee qualifies. The franchisor has also partnered with third-party financial lenders that may offer help with the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.
Potential franchisees should share the company's vision of providing the best tanning services and experience in the country. The perfect candidate for a Tan Republic franchisee is creative, dedicated, and willing to follow the Tan Republic business model.
How To Open a Tan Republic Franchise
As you decide if opening a Tan Republic franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tan Republic franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tan Republic franchising team questions.
Tan Republic requires a rigorous training curriculum for franchisees once a franchise has been awarded. You may also undergo one-on-one instruction from the Tan Republic professional team to get you set on the right path as you prepare to open your salon.
Company Overview
About Tan Republic
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Tanning, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 2005
- Leadership
- Lance Donnelly, Founder/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1124 Wallace Rd. N.W., #115
Salem, OR 97304
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 63 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tan Republic franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $5,000 - $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $97,250 - $439,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 5.75%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Tan Republic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Tan Republic? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
