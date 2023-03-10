Tan Republic
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$97K - $439K
Units as of 2022
63 4% over 3 years
Tan Republic was started in 2005 by Lance Donnelly, and the brand began franchising three years later. Tan Republic has grown to over 60 franchised locations in multiple states across the United States.

Tan Republic is a tanning salon that also offers sunless tanning and skin care products. Tan Republic is dedicated to enhancing its customer's lifestyle without borders through its unique membership program. Tan Republic is unique in that customers can tan at any location, at any time, with only one tanning package.

Why You May Want to Open a Tan Republic Franchise

Franchisees may convert their existing salon, beautifying it to make it a Tan Republic franchise. Your business may use the formula, multiple exhibitions, and one tanning package from the Tan Republic to align with the cohesive brand. Additionally, you may open a Tan Republic franchise with its turn-key equipment plan program and formula. The equipment and procedure may help you in the first few years of your franchise. 

For new Tan Republic salons, it is helpful to pick high traffic and highly visible areas. A Tan Republic franchise representative may help you find the ideal location to capitalize and reach many potential customers. Tan Republic has experienced salon opening professionals and training departments to help you launch your new franchise location.

What Might Make a Tan Republic Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Tan Republic team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

Tan Republic offers in-house financing for equipment and payroll costs if the franchisee qualifies. The franchisor has also partnered with third-party financial lenders that may offer help with the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. 

Potential franchisees should share the company's vision of providing the best tanning services and experience in the country. The perfect candidate for a Tan Republic franchisee is creative, dedicated, and willing to follow the Tan Republic business model.

How To Open a Tan Republic Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tan Republic franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tan Republic franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tan Republic franchising team questions. 

Tan Republic requires a rigorous training curriculum for franchisees once a franchise has been awarded. You may also undergo one-on-one instruction from the Tan Republic professional team to get you set on the right path as you prepare to open your salon.

Company Overview

About Tan Republic

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Tanning, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2005
Leadership
Lance Donnelly, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
1124 Wallace Rd. N.W., #115
Salem, OR 97304
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
63 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tan Republic franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$5,000 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$97,250 - $439,000
Royalty Fee
5.75%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tan Republic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
