Tan Republic was started in 2005 by Lance Donnelly, and the brand began franchising three years later. Tan Republic has grown to over 60 franchised locations in multiple states across the United States.

Tan Republic is a tanning salon that also offers sunless tanning and skin care products. Tan Republic is dedicated to enhancing its customer's lifestyle without borders through its unique membership program. Tan Republic is unique in that customers can tan at any location, at any time, with only one tanning package.

Why You May Want to Open a Tan Republic Franchise

Franchisees may convert their existing salon, beautifying it to make it a Tan Republic franchise. Your business may use the formula, multiple exhibitions, and one tanning package from the Tan Republic to align with the cohesive brand. Additionally, you may open a Tan Republic franchise with its turn-key equipment plan program and formula. The equipment and procedure may help you in the first few years of your franchise.

For new Tan Republic salons, it is helpful to pick high traffic and highly visible areas. A Tan Republic franchise representative may help you find the ideal location to capitalize and reach many potential customers. Tan Republic has experienced salon opening professionals and training departments to help you launch your new franchise location.

What Might Make a Tan Republic Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Tan Republic team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

Tan Republic offers in-house financing for equipment and payroll costs if the franchisee qualifies. The franchisor has also partnered with third-party financial lenders that may offer help with the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

Potential franchisees should share the company's vision of providing the best tanning services and experience in the country. The perfect candidate for a Tan Republic franchisee is creative, dedicated, and willing to follow the Tan Republic business model.

How To Open a Tan Republic Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tan Republic franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tan Republic franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tan Republic franchising team questions.

Tan Republic requires a rigorous training curriculum for franchisees once a franchise has been awarded. You may also undergo one-on-one instruction from the Tan Republic professional team to get you set on the right path as you prepare to open your salon.