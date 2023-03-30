Techie Factory
Techie Factory is a technology education franchise that focuses on children and their role in evolving technology for the next generation. It is a place for kids to learn and establish technological skills through a combination of classroom instruction and laboratory activities for coding, robotics, social video creation, computer animation, and more. 

Purchased by the private equity firm TF Ventures in 2019, Techie Factory opened for franchising a year later, with a preference towards partners who share the company’s passion for teaching as many kids as possible within their respective territories. Through its non-profit arm, Techie Factory aims to bring its unique brand of technology education to students from economically underprivileged families.  

Why You May Want To Start a Techie Factory Franchise

While Techie Factory is essentially a school that teaches technology, franchisees are not required to have prior experience in education or technology. The company’s franchise development program has been designed to make the opportunity available to everyone, provided they can match the required level of commitment. With years of experience as a business and tech education provider, Techie Factory provides all the necessary training to open and operate a Techie Factory franchise with potential growth. 

The U.S. tech sector is valued at over one trillion dollars, and the space may be growing each year. Opening a Techie Factory franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Techie Factory Franchise a Good Choice?

Aside from after-school onsite classes and offsite local school classes, Techie Factory may offer multiple revenue streams, such as seasonal camps, kid parties, parent night-outs, and so on. The franchise also gives students a chance to join e-sport club teams, another big industry in the United States.

To be part of the Techie Factory franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Techie Factory has partnered with third-party financial sources that will help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their requirements.

How To Open a Techie Factory Franchise

As you decide if opening a Techie Factory franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Techie Factory franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Techie Factory franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Techie Factory franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Techie Factory

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Techie Factory Franchise USA LLC
Leadership
Freddie Halstead, CEO & Founder
Corporate Address
5600 W. Lovers Ln., #207
Dallas, TX 75209
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Techie Factory franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,000
Initial Investment
$172,325 - $284,920
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Techie Factory has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
