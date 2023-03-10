Touching Hearts At Home, founded in 1996, is a senior care provider located in the United States. The company provides nonmedical home care services for seniors and people with medical conditions or disabilities.

The brand offers a wide range of services to ensure their clients can live as comfortably as possible in their homes. As a franchisee, you will help make the lives of elderly individuals and their families easier through home senior care.

The aging population in the United States continues to rise every year. From caring for the ill and lonely to home senior care, operating a Touching Hearts At Home franchise will allow you to have a share in this impactful business.

Why You May Want to Start a Touching Hearts At Home Franchise

The ideal franchisee is caring, compassionate, and passionate about providing others with comfort and care. If you love the idea of offering quality and personal home senior care, then the Touching Hearts At Home franchise may be for you.

Seen more as a service to the community than a business, Touching Hearts At Home functions as a haven for overwhelmed families across the country. The company is committed to helping the aging population remain in their homes. Touching Hearts At Home gives hope and offers practical solutions to elderly care. They offer many services in their nonmedical home care, including personal and companionship care, meal prep, transportation, and help with medication and Alzheimer's and dementia care services.

What Might Make Touching Hearts At Home a Good Choice?

In order to become part of the Touching Hearts at Home team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup fees. You will want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover an ongoing royalty fee, as well. The typical term of agreement with a Touching Hearts at Home franchise is 10 years, with the option to renew if both the franchisor and franchisee are content with their progress.

It may be wise to speak with a financial planner and an attorney as you begin to prepare yourself to inquire about the franchise opportunity.

Touching Hearts At Home has both hard-earned customer trust and market share. With their great business training, you will be able to provide the elderly and the sick with great, personalized home service and the nonmedical home care they need.

How to Open Your Own Touching Hearts At Home Franchise

To start the process of operating your Touching Hearts At Home franchise, you will need to fill out an inquiry. The company will email you a link that will give you information about their brand, franchise opportunities, and financing.

You may then have an introductory call followed by a Q&A session to introduce you to the director of franchising, who will answer any questions you have. You may then get to go over available territories and chat with other franchisees about their experience.

If you continue to progress in your bid to become a franchisee with Touching Hearts at Home, you may review the franchise disclosure document and visit the company’s headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you sign up as a franchisee, you will undergo a multi-day training to best prepare you to successfully run your home senior care franchise.