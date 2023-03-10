Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$64K - $93K
- Units as of 2022
-
69 1% over 3 years
Touching Hearts At Home, founded in 1996, is a senior care provider located in the United States. The company provides nonmedical home care services for seniors and people with medical conditions or disabilities.
The brand offers a wide range of services to ensure their clients can live as comfortably as possible in their homes. As a franchisee, you will help make the lives of elderly individuals and their families easier through home senior care.
The aging population in the United States continues to rise every year. From caring for the ill and lonely to home senior care, operating a Touching Hearts At Home franchise will allow you to have a share in this impactful business.
Why You May Want to Start a Touching Hearts At Home Franchise
The ideal franchisee is caring, compassionate, and passionate about providing others with comfort and care. If you love the idea of offering quality and personal home senior care, then the Touching Hearts At Home franchise may be for you.
Seen more as a service to the community than a business, Touching Hearts At Home functions as a haven for overwhelmed families across the country. The company is committed to helping the aging population remain in their homes. Touching Hearts At Home gives hope and offers practical solutions to elderly care. They offer many services in their nonmedical home care, including personal and companionship care, meal prep, transportation, and help with medication and Alzheimer's and dementia care services.
What Might Make Touching Hearts At Home a Good Choice?
In order to become part of the Touching Hearts at Home team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup fees. You will want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover an ongoing royalty fee, as well. The typical term of agreement with a Touching Hearts at Home franchise is 10 years, with the option to renew if both the franchisor and franchisee are content with their progress.
It may be wise to speak with a financial planner and an attorney as you begin to prepare yourself to inquire about the franchise opportunity.
Touching Hearts At Home has both hard-earned customer trust and market share. With their great business training, you will be able to provide the elderly and the sick with great, personalized home service and the nonmedical home care they need.
How to Open Your Own Touching Hearts At Home Franchise
To start the process of operating your Touching Hearts At Home franchise, you will need to fill out an inquiry. The company will email you a link that will give you information about their brand, franchise opportunities, and financing.
You may then have an introductory call followed by a Q&A session to introduce you to the director of franchising, who will answer any questions you have. You may then get to go over available territories and chat with other franchisees about their experience.
If you continue to progress in your bid to become a franchisee with Touching Hearts at Home, you may review the franchise disclosure document and visit the company’s headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you sign up as a franchisee, you will undergo a multi-day training to best prepare you to successfully run your home senior care franchise.
Company Overview
About Touching Hearts At Home
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 1996
- Parent Company
- Touching Hearts Inc.
- Leadership
- Aaron Stromley, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7900 W. 78th St., #410
Minneapolis, MN 55439
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2007 (16 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 69 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Touching Hearts At Home franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $63,885 - $93,085
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $80,000 - $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $49,500
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 1-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Touching Hearts At Home has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Touching Hearts At Home? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Touching Hearts At Home landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Touching Hearts At Home ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
