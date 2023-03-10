Touching Hearts At Home

Touching Hearts At Home

Home care
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$64K - $93K
Units as of 2022
69 1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Touching Hearts At Home, founded in 1996, is a senior care provider located in the United States. The company provides nonmedical home care services for seniors and people with medical conditions or disabilities.

The brand offers a wide range of services to ensure their clients can live as comfortably as possible in their homes. As a franchisee, you will help make the lives of elderly individuals and their families easier through home senior care.

The aging population in the United States continues to rise every year. From caring for the ill and lonely to home senior care, operating a Touching Hearts At Home franchise will allow you to have a share in this impactful business. 

Why You May Want to Start a Touching Hearts At Home Franchise

The ideal franchisee is caring, compassionate, and passionate about providing others with comfort and care. If you love the idea of offering quality and personal home senior care, then the Touching Hearts At Home franchise may be for you. 

Seen more as a service to the community than a business, Touching Hearts At Home functions as a haven for overwhelmed families across the country. The company is committed to helping the aging population remain in their homes. Touching Hearts At Home gives hope and offers practical solutions to elderly care. They offer many services in their nonmedical home care, including personal and companionship care, meal prep, transportation, and help with medication and Alzheimer's and dementia care services. 

What Might Make Touching Hearts At Home a Good Choice?

In order to become part of the Touching Hearts at Home team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup fees. You will want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover an ongoing royalty fee, as well. The typical term of agreement with a Touching Hearts at Home franchise is 10 years, with the option to renew if both the franchisor and franchisee are content with their progress. 

 It may be wise to speak with a financial planner and an attorney as you begin to prepare yourself to inquire about the franchise opportunity. 

Touching Hearts At Home has both hard-earned customer trust and market share. With their great business training, you will be able to provide the elderly and the sick with great, personalized home service and the nonmedical home care they need.

How to Open Your Own Touching Hearts At Home Franchise

To start the process of operating your Touching Hearts At Home franchise, you will need to fill out an inquiry. The company will email you a link that will give you information about their brand, franchise opportunities, and financing.

You may then have an introductory call followed by a Q&A session to introduce you to the director of franchising, who will answer any questions you have. You may then get to go over available territories and chat with other franchisees about their experience.

If you continue to progress in your bid to become a franchisee with Touching Hearts at Home, you may review the franchise disclosure document and visit the company’s headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you sign up as a franchisee, you will undergo a multi-day training to best prepare you to successfully run your home senior care franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Touching Hearts At Home

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Touching Hearts Inc.
Leadership
Aaron Stromley, CEO
Corporate Address
7900 W. 78th St., #410
Minneapolis, MN 55439
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
69 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Touching Hearts At Home franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$63,885 - $93,085
Net Worth Requirement
$80,000 - $100,000
Cash Requirement
$49,500
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
1-6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Touching Hearts At Home has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Touching Hearts At Home? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Touching Hearts At Home landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Touching Hearts At Home ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #78 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Touching Hearts At Home.

Palm Beach Tan

Tanning
Ranked #80
Learn More

PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation
Ranked #97
Request Info

European Wax Center

Body waxing services, skin and beauty products
Ranked #48
Learn More

Row House

Indoor rowing classes
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing