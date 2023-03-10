The Trademark Collection by Wyndham franchise is an independently-minded upper-midscale property collection. Each Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel is distinctive, as they take their respective locations' characteristics and turn them into unique designs. The idea on Wyndham's part to launch a soft-brand collection was driven by the fact that there may be plenty of opportunity in the market.

Parented by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Trademark Collection by Wyndham was founded in 2017 by Geoff Ballotti. The franchise's headquarters are in Parsippany, New Jersey, operating with over 14,000 employees. Trademark Collection by Wyndham seeks new franchise units worldwide to add to the more than 100 units currently operating. Of those, more than 30 are located in the United States, with another few in Canada and more than 50 located overseas.

Why You May Want to Start a Trademark Collection by Wyndham Franchise

This opportunity is meant for independent entrepreneurs who have built iconic hotels and are looking to increase visibility and, quite possibly, build a legacy. Thriving mainly in urban, resort, and secondary markets, Trademark Collection by Wyndham highlights unique hotels in various locations that are well-suited for business and leisure travel.

As a Trademark Collection by Wyndham franchisee, you may be granted the freedom to retain your vision, character, and unique spirit, while gaining access to a partnership with an iconic hotel brand.

What Might Make a Trademark Collection by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham Franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

To franchisees regarded as qualified, Trademark Collection by Wyndham offers in-house financing that caters to the franchise fee and startup cost. The franchisor also has third-party sources of relationships to help finance equipment and inventory if you are qualified.

Trademark Collection by Wyndham offers initial training and various ongoing support options to help franchisees run their business. The training includes on-the-job training and classroom training to prepare you for day-to-day operations.

How To Open a Trademark Collection by Wyndham Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if a Trademark Collection by Wyndham franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Potential Trademark Collection by Wyndham franchisees may also benefit from speaking to existing franchisees to gain an inside look at what it takes to operate a franchise location.

To get started with the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, you will need to submit an inquiry form. If you are deemed a good fit, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham representative may reach out to you to begin the franchising process.