The Trademark Collection by Wyndham franchise is an independently-minded upper-midscale property collection. Each Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel is distinctive, as they take their respective locations' characteristics and turn them into unique designs. The idea on Wyndham's part to launch a soft-brand collection was driven by the fact that there may be plenty of opportunity in the market.

Parented by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Trademark Collection by Wyndham was founded in 2017 by Geoff Ballotti. The franchise's headquarters are in Parsippany, New Jersey, operating with over 14,000 employees. Trademark Collection by Wyndham seeks new franchise units worldwide to add to the more than 100 units currently operating. Of those, more than 30 are located in the United States, with another few in Canada and more than 50 located overseas.

Why You May Want to Start a Trademark Collection by Wyndham Franchise

This opportunity is meant for independent entrepreneurs who have built iconic hotels and are looking to increase visibility and, quite possibly, build a legacy. Thriving mainly in urban, resort, and secondary markets, Trademark Collection by Wyndham highlights unique hotels in various locations that are well-suited for business and leisure travel.

As a Trademark Collection by Wyndham franchisee, you may be granted the freedom to retain your vision, character, and unique spirit, while gaining access to a partnership with an iconic hotel brand.

What Might Make a Trademark Collection by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham Franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

To franchisees regarded as qualified, Trademark Collection by Wyndham offers in-house financing that caters to the franchise fee and startup cost. The franchisor also has third-party sources of relationships to help finance equipment and inventory if you are qualified. 

Trademark Collection by Wyndham offers initial training and various ongoing support options to help franchisees run their business. The training includes on-the-job training and classroom training to prepare you for day-to-day operations. 

How To Open a Trademark Collection by Wyndham Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if a Trademark Collection by Wyndham franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

Potential Trademark Collection by Wyndham franchisees may also benefit from speaking to existing franchisees to gain an inside look at what it takes to operate a franchise location. 

To get started with the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, you will need to submit an inquiry form. If you are deemed a good fit, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham representative may reach out to you to begin the franchising process. 

Company Overview

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
8,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
145 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Trademark Collection by Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$227,834 - $14,738,530
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Trademark Collection by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Third Party Financing
Trademark Collection by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Trademark Collection by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Trademark Collection by Wyndham ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #297 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #195 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
New

Ranked #72 in 2022

Top New Franchises

