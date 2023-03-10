Trinity Water Solutions

Water treatment chemicals and equipment
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$58K - $109K
Units as of 2020
2 100.0% over 3 years
Ensuring their customers a clean and working water system since 2017, Trinity Water Solutions attempts to provide the complete answer to various water management issues. Headquartered in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Trinity Water Solutions is looking to bring its efficient, environmentally friendly technology to more communities throughout the country. 

From treatments to cleaning to maintenance and more, Trinity Water Solutions’ range of expertise and resources has come to be relied on by many customers today for the peace of mind their services aim to provide.

Among their many highly sought-after eco-friendly services, Trinity Water Solutions provides treatments for steam or hot water boiler systems, wastewater polymers/enzymes, glycol systems/closed loops, legionella cleaning and disinfection, and cooling tower maintenance. Their green water solutions, wastewater treatments, and biotech bacterial enzyme technology, in particular, are some of Trinity Water Solutions’ most popular services.

Why You May Want to Start a Trinity Water Solutions Franchise

Trinity Water Solutions strives to work as a foundational service to major municipalities, facilities, and organizations. Friendly staff is expected to help convey detailed explanations customized for each unique water management problem. As a franchisee, you should expect to ensure clients continue enjoying the company’s methods, which may not only reduce carbon footprints, but correct chemical compositions, as well.

Although no prior experience in the industry is required, taking pride in providing equipment, chemicals, installation, delivery, and ongoing service to an array of water management problems can prove beneficial. By becoming a Trinity Water Solutions franchisee, you’ll receive an exclusive territory, a detailed operations manual, and continued support in the field. 

What Might Make a Trinity Water Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Trinity Water Solutions team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Trinity Water Solutions requirements.

How To Open a Trinity Water Solutions Franchise?

As you decide if opening a Trinity Water Solutions franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Trinity Water Solutions franchise would do well in your community. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Trinity Water Solutions franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Trinity Water Solutions brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About Trinity Water Solutions

Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Trinty Water Solutions
Leadership
Don Reid, President
Corporate Address
2109 Kilkare Pkwy.
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Trinity Water Solutions franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$57,600 - $109,050
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$10,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Trinity Water Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
15 hours
Classroom Training
42 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
