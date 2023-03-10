True REST Spa

True REST Spa

Floatation therapy
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#472 Ranked #499 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$368K - $857K
Units as of 2022
46 35.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

True REST Float Spa was founded in 2009 by Nick and Holly Janicki as a membership-based floatation spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company started franchising in 2014 and has since spread across the country, offering more than 30 locations nationwide. True REST Float Spa allows its customers to float on water in an effort to relieve pain and aid in bettering sleep. The science of healing used by True REST Float Spa is appropriately called Restricted Environmental Stimulus Therapy (REST). 

Clients relax in specially designed zero gravity pods for 60 minutes, allowing the body and mind to achieve True REST Float Spa, which is proven to relieve pain, de-stress, improve sleep, and heal the body faster.

Why You May Want to Start a True REST Float Spa Franchise

True REST Float Spa is passionate about floatation relaxation and believes it's bound to become an essential part of the wellness industry's future. Unlike many other solutions, floating complements other holistic modalities to offer unprecedented peace of mind. The franchisor welcomes interest from individuals that have a passion for floating, building positive brand awareness, and upholding company standards. A franchisee must share True REST Float Spa's values, which include responsibility, honesty, and integrity. 

True REST Float Spa may be leading innovation with its simplistic business model built around technology instead of skilled labor or contractors. The company demonstrates its commitment to helping others by offering complimentary floats for active U.S. military servicemen and women, and veterans. Operating this franchise may give your community options to mitigate skyrocketing healthcare expenses and offer alternative solutions with all-natural relief for depression, insomnia, stress, and anxiety.

What Might Make a True REST Float Spa Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the True REST Float Spa team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. At the conclusion of those ten years, franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the True REST Float Spa requirements.

The franchisor offers exclusive territory and recommends that you have at least one staff member for each floatation pod. True REST Float Spa guarantees that you'll be in business for yourself but not by yourself, as the franchisor is committed to providing support before, during, and after the launch of your spa.

How Do You Open a True REST Float Spa Franchise?

As you decide if opening a True REST Float Spa franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a True REST Float Spa franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the True REST Float Spa franchising team questions.

You may find it beneficial to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to open and operate a True REST Float Spa location.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About True REST Spa

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Health & Wellness
Founded
2009
Parent Company
True REST Franchising LLC
Leadership
James Rowe, CEO
Corporate Address
1001 B Ave., #102
Coronado, CA 92118
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico

# of Units
46 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a True REST Spa franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,950
Initial Investment
$368,447 - $857,112
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $750,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
True REST Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
48 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like True REST Spa? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where True REST Spa landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where True REST Spa ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #472 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to True REST Spa.

Amazing Lash Studio

Eyelash-extension studios
Ranked #288
Request Info

Restore Hyper Wellness

Wellness services
Ranked #152
Learn More

Pearle Vision

Eye care and eyewear
Ranked #45
Learn More

Ecomaids

Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Ranked #213
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing