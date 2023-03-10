Signing out of account, Standby...
True REST Float Spa was founded in 2009 by Nick and Holly Janicki as a membership-based floatation spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company started franchising in 2014 and has since spread across the country, offering more than 30 locations nationwide. True REST Float Spa allows its customers to float on water in an effort to relieve pain and aid in bettering sleep. The science of healing used by True REST Float Spa is appropriately called Restricted Environmental Stimulus Therapy (REST).
Clients relax in specially designed zero gravity pods for 60 minutes, allowing the body and mind to achieve True REST Float Spa, which is proven to relieve pain, de-stress, improve sleep, and heal the body faster.
Why You May Want to Start a True REST Float Spa Franchise
True REST Float Spa is passionate about floatation relaxation and believes it's bound to become an essential part of the wellness industry's future. Unlike many other solutions, floating complements other holistic modalities to offer unprecedented peace of mind. The franchisor welcomes interest from individuals that have a passion for floating, building positive brand awareness, and upholding company standards. A franchisee must share True REST Float Spa's values, which include responsibility, honesty, and integrity.
True REST Float Spa may be leading innovation with its simplistic business model built around technology instead of skilled labor or contractors. The company demonstrates its commitment to helping others by offering complimentary floats for active U.S. military servicemen and women, and veterans. Operating this franchise may give your community options to mitigate skyrocketing healthcare expenses and offer alternative solutions with all-natural relief for depression, insomnia, stress, and anxiety.
What Might Make a True REST Float Spa Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the True REST Float Spa team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. At the conclusion of those ten years, franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the True REST Float Spa requirements.
The franchisor offers exclusive territory and recommends that you have at least one staff member for each floatation pod. True REST Float Spa guarantees that you'll be in business for yourself but not by yourself, as the franchisor is committed to providing support before, during, and after the launch of your spa.
How Do You Open a True REST Float Spa Franchise?
As you decide if opening a True REST Float Spa franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a True REST Float Spa franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the True REST Float Spa franchising team questions.
You may find it beneficial to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to open and operate a True REST Float Spa location.
Company Overview
About True REST Spa
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Health & Wellness
- Founded
- 2009
- Parent Company
- True REST Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- James Rowe, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1001 B Ave., #102
Coronado, CA 92118
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2014 (9 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 7
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico
- # of Units
- 46 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a True REST Spa franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,950
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $368,447 - $857,112
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000 - $750,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- True REST Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 48 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
