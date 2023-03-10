True REST Float Spa was founded in 2009 by Nick and Holly Janicki as a membership-based floatation spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company started franchising in 2014 and has since spread across the country, offering more than 30 locations nationwide. True REST Float Spa allows its customers to float on water in an effort to relieve pain and aid in bettering sleep. The science of healing used by True REST Float Spa is appropriately called Restricted Environmental Stimulus Therapy (REST).

Clients relax in specially designed zero gravity pods for 60 minutes, allowing the body and mind to achieve True REST Float Spa, which is proven to relieve pain, de-stress, improve sleep, and heal the body faster.

Why You May Want to Start a True REST Float Spa Franchise

True REST Float Spa is passionate about floatation relaxation and believes it's bound to become an essential part of the wellness industry's future. Unlike many other solutions, floating complements other holistic modalities to offer unprecedented peace of mind. The franchisor welcomes interest from individuals that have a passion for floating, building positive brand awareness, and upholding company standards. A franchisee must share True REST Float Spa's values, which include responsibility, honesty, and integrity.

True REST Float Spa may be leading innovation with its simplistic business model built around technology instead of skilled labor or contractors. The company demonstrates its commitment to helping others by offering complimentary floats for active U.S. military servicemen and women, and veterans. Operating this franchise may give your community options to mitigate skyrocketing healthcare expenses and offer alternative solutions with all-natural relief for depression, insomnia, stress, and anxiety.

What Might Make a True REST Float Spa Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the True REST Float Spa team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. At the conclusion of those ten years, franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the True REST Float Spa requirements.

The franchisor offers exclusive territory and recommends that you have at least one staff member for each floatation pod. True REST Float Spa guarantees that you'll be in business for yourself but not by yourself, as the franchisor is committed to providing support before, during, and after the launch of your spa.

How Do You Open a True REST Float Spa Franchise?

As you decide if opening a True REST Float Spa franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a True REST Float Spa franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the True REST Float Spa franchising team questions.

You may find it beneficial to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to open and operate a True REST Float Spa location.