Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$37K - $76K
- Units as of 2020
-
3 200.0% over 3 years
Ultimate Team Products creates custom projects for youth sports, schools, and teams across the United States. Frames, posters, and socks are among the products that are customizable. There are multiple options for banners that can be used to advertise events and tournaments or as sponsorship opportunities for athletes and youth sports programs.
Ultimate Team Products allows people to get started by simply uploading a photo or file that contains their ideas to the website and then letting the design team get to work. Once a design is completed, the customer can request changes or approve the design. Ultimate Team Products takes customer satisfaction very seriously, with most products shipping within three days of their order date.
Why You May Want To Start an Ultimate Team Products Franchise
The mission of Ultimate Team Products is to create products that help the everyday athlete feel like a superstar. If you are someone who supports youth sports and appreciates the lifelong meaning that participation can hold for young athletes, this may be a great opportunity for you to get involved. Franchisees with an interest in technology or photography may also find particular meaning in opening an Ultimate Team Products.
Ultimate Team Products believes it boasts a trusted system with easy-to-use technology, which could make this a great opportunity for all. The company has a self-reported first-class supply chain, which assists its customers in securing materials at deep discounts.
What Might Make Ultimate Team Products a Good Choice?
Ultimate Team Products attends over one thousand events per year across more than thirty states. Opening an Ultimate Team Products franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Ultimate Team Products team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
They may not require royalty or advertising fees, potentially making opening an Ultimate Team Products franchise a good choice.
How To Open an Ultimate Team Products Franchise
If awarded a franchise, Ultimate Team Products franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Ultimate Team Products brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees will also have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks to prepare for events taught in masterclasses by Ultimate Team Products leaders in sales.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Ultimate Team Products, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ultimate Team Products franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Ultimate Team Products
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Photography & Video Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- UTP Franchising
- Leadership
- Chad Scott, Owner/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
2425 Hubbell Ave., #105
Des Moines, IA 50317
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 15
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 3 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ultimate Team Products franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $37,375 - $76,325
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $30,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 27.5-44 hours
- Classroom Training
- 5.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Social MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Ultimate Team Products? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Ultimate Team Products.
Jamba
Amazing Lash Studio
Signal
Budget Blinds
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.