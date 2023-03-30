Ultimate Team Products

Event-based photography product sales
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$37K - $76K
Units as of 2020
3 200.0% over 3 years
Ultimate Team Products creates custom projects for youth sports, schools, and teams across the United States. Frames, posters, and socks are among the products that are customizable. There are multiple options for banners that can be used to advertise events and tournaments or as sponsorship opportunities for athletes and youth sports programs. 

Ultimate Team Products allows people to get started by simply uploading a photo or file that contains their ideas to the website and then letting the design team get to work. Once a design is completed, the customer can request changes or approve the design. Ultimate Team Products takes customer satisfaction very seriously, with most products shipping within three days of their order date.

Why You May Want To Start an Ultimate Team Products Franchise

The mission of Ultimate Team Products is to create products that help the everyday athlete feel like a superstar. If you are someone who supports youth sports and appreciates the lifelong meaning that participation can hold for young athletes, this may be a great opportunity for you to get involved. Franchisees with an interest in technology or photography may also find particular meaning in opening an Ultimate Team Products.

Ultimate Team Products believes it boasts a trusted system with easy-to-use technology, which could make this a great opportunity for all. The company has a self-reported first-class supply chain, which assists its customers in securing materials at deep discounts. 

What Might Make Ultimate Team Products a Good Choice?

Ultimate Team Products attends over one thousand events per year across more than thirty states. Opening an Ultimate Team Products franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

To be part of the Ultimate Team Products team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

They may not require royalty or advertising fees, potentially making opening an Ultimate Team Products franchise a good choice.

How To Open an Ultimate Team Products Franchise

If awarded a franchise, Ultimate Team Products franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Ultimate Team Products brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees will also have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks to prepare for events taught in masterclasses by Ultimate Team Products leaders in sales.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Ultimate Team Products, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ultimate Team Products franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Ultimate Team Products

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Photography & Video Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2013
Parent Company
UTP Franchising
Leadership
Chad Scott, Owner/CEO
Corporate Address
2425 Hubbell Ave., #105
Des Moines, IA 50317
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
3 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Ultimate Team Products franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$37,375 - $76,325
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
27.5-44 hours
Classroom Training
5.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
