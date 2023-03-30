Unishippers
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#341 Ranked #485 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$45K - $233K
Units as of 2022
278 21.4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

Unishippers was founded in 1987 and began franchising that same year. The company offers freight shipping services, holding partnerships with more than 65 freight carriers, and small package services as an authorized reseller of UPS.

About Unishippers

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Shipping Services, Postal & Business Centers
Founded
1987
Leadership
Dustin Wesley, SVP Franchise Development
Corporate Address
2323 Victory Ave., #1600
Dallas, TX 75219
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,400
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
278 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Unishippers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$44,565 - $233,300
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
15-18.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Unishippers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
37 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Unishippers? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Unishippers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Unishippers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #341 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #121 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #103 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #95 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Shipping Services Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #144 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Unishippers.

Minuteman Press

Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Ranked #167
Request Info

Postal Annex+

Packing, shipping, postal, and business services
Ranked #140
Learn More

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

uBreakiFix

Electronics repairs
Ranked #203
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing