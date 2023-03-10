Units Moving and Portable Storage

Units Moving and Portable Storage

Mobile self-storage containers
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#322 Ranked #353 last year
Initial investment
$687K - $1.3M
Units as of 2022
61 96.8% over 3 years
Units Moving and Portable Storage is an American moving and storage solution franchise. Founded in 2004 and franchising since 2005, Units Moving and Portable Storage provides self-storage, on-site storage, and self-service moving. They also offer long-distance moves to clients all across the country.

There are over 25 Units Moving and Portable Storage located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Units Moving and Portable Storage Franchise

If you love the idea of offering an essential and practical service to the community around you, then a Units Moving and Portable Storage franchise may be for you. The brand's mission is to provide personal customer service using the most innovative equipment. Their high-quality, clean, weather-resistant, and spacious containers may make moving and storage easy for everyone.

Units Moving and Portable Storage focuses on providing a stress-free moving experience for their clients. Employees may place their units wherever the customer desires, including at the Units Moving and Portable Storage service center. 

Your franchise will be part of a company that puts customer service and experience first. Units Moving and Portable Storage strives to provide quality and lasting units for a great price.

What Might Make a Units Moving and Portable Storage Franchise a Good Choice?

Units Moving and Portable Storage is locally-owned and operated. Franchisees are usually familiar with the communities they serve. These relationships may create continual local support and clientele. 

The average person will move multiple times in their life. With each move, the amount of stuff a person takes with them is also likely to increase. The need for a company like Units Moving and Portable Storage may allow for repeat business. 

Units Moving and Portable Storage has several franchise locations and multiple corporate territories across the United States. The brand may be well-known with a strong presence in several markets. They service dozens of cities and are looking to continue growing. Units Moving and Portable Storage’s stellar reputation may allow you to run a successful franchise.

To be part of the Units Moving and Portable Storage team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Units Moving and Portable Storage Franchise

To get started with a Units Moving and Portable Storage franchise, you must submit a franchise inquiry form. A franchise representative may reach out to you if they feel you are a good fit.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Units Moving and Portable Storage team questions.

The perfect candidate for a Units Moving and Portable Storage franchisee is someone who has held a corporate job. They should also want to build their tangible assets and/or real estate portfolio. It is also beneficial to have strong leadership and people skills, a management background, and an understanding of sales and marketing.

Company Overview

About Units Moving and Portable Storage

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Moving/Junk-Removal Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Units Franchise Group
Leadership
Michael McAlhany, CEO/Founder
Corporate Address
234 Seven Farms Dr., #111B
Charleston, SC 29492
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Canada, Mexico

# of Units
61 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Units Moving and Portable Storage franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,500 - $222,000
Initial Investment
$686,700 - $1,285,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,200,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Units Moving and Portable Storage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
