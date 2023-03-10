Units Moving and Portable Storage is an American moving and storage solution franchise. Founded in 2004 and franchising since 2005, Units Moving and Portable Storage provides self-storage, on-site storage, and self-service moving. They also offer long-distance moves to clients all across the country.

There are over 25 Units Moving and Portable Storage located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Units Moving and Portable Storage Franchise

If you love the idea of offering an essential and practical service to the community around you, then a Units Moving and Portable Storage franchise may be for you. The brand's mission is to provide personal customer service using the most innovative equipment. Their high-quality, clean, weather-resistant, and spacious containers may make moving and storage easy for everyone.

Units Moving and Portable Storage focuses on providing a stress-free moving experience for their clients. Employees may place their units wherever the customer desires, including at the Units Moving and Portable Storage service center.

Your franchise will be part of a company that puts customer service and experience first. Units Moving and Portable Storage strives to provide quality and lasting units for a great price.

What Might Make a Units Moving and Portable Storage Franchise a Good Choice?

Units Moving and Portable Storage is locally-owned and operated. Franchisees are usually familiar with the communities they serve. These relationships may create continual local support and clientele.

The average person will move multiple times in their life. With each move, the amount of stuff a person takes with them is also likely to increase. The need for a company like Units Moving and Portable Storage may allow for repeat business.

Units Moving and Portable Storage has several franchise locations and multiple corporate territories across the United States. The brand may be well-known with a strong presence in several markets. They service dozens of cities and are looking to continue growing. Units Moving and Portable Storage’s stellar reputation may allow you to run a successful franchise.

To be part of the Units Moving and Portable Storage team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Units Moving and Portable Storage Franchise

To get started with a Units Moving and Portable Storage franchise, you must submit a franchise inquiry form. A franchise representative may reach out to you if they feel you are a good fit.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Units Moving and Portable Storage team questions.

The perfect candidate for a Units Moving and Portable Storage franchisee is someone who has held a corporate job. They should also want to build their tangible assets and/or real estate portfolio. It is also beneficial to have strong leadership and people skills, a management background, and an understanding of sales and marketing.