- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#322 Ranked #353 last year
- Initial investment
-
$687K - $1.3M
- Units as of 2022
-
61 96.8% over 3 years
Units Moving and Portable Storage is an American moving and storage solution franchise. Founded in 2004 and franchising since 2005, Units Moving and Portable Storage provides self-storage, on-site storage, and self-service moving. They also offer long-distance moves to clients all across the country.
There are over 25 Units Moving and Portable Storage located throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Units Moving and Portable Storage Franchise
If you love the idea of offering an essential and practical service to the community around you, then a Units Moving and Portable Storage franchise may be for you. The brand's mission is to provide personal customer service using the most innovative equipment. Their high-quality, clean, weather-resistant, and spacious containers may make moving and storage easy for everyone.
Units Moving and Portable Storage focuses on providing a stress-free moving experience for their clients. Employees may place their units wherever the customer desires, including at the Units Moving and Portable Storage service center.
Your franchise will be part of a company that puts customer service and experience first. Units Moving and Portable Storage strives to provide quality and lasting units for a great price.
What Might Make a Units Moving and Portable Storage Franchise a Good Choice?
Units Moving and Portable Storage is locally-owned and operated. Franchisees are usually familiar with the communities they serve. These relationships may create continual local support and clientele.
The average person will move multiple times in their life. With each move, the amount of stuff a person takes with them is also likely to increase. The need for a company like Units Moving and Portable Storage may allow for repeat business.
Units Moving and Portable Storage has several franchise locations and multiple corporate territories across the United States. The brand may be well-known with a strong presence in several markets. They service dozens of cities and are looking to continue growing. Units Moving and Portable Storage’s stellar reputation may allow you to run a successful franchise.
To be part of the Units Moving and Portable Storage team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Units Moving and Portable Storage Franchise
To get started with a Units Moving and Portable Storage franchise, you must submit a franchise inquiry form. A franchise representative may reach out to you if they feel you are a good fit.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Units Moving and Portable Storage team questions.
The perfect candidate for a Units Moving and Portable Storage franchisee is someone who has held a corporate job. They should also want to build their tangible assets and/or real estate portfolio. It is also beneficial to have strong leadership and people skills, a management background, and an understanding of sales and marketing.
Company Overview
About Units Moving and Portable Storage
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Moving/Junk-Removal Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2004
- Parent Company
- Units Franchise Group
- Leadership
- Michael McAlhany, CEO/Founder
- Corporate Address
-
234 Seven Farms Dr., #111B
Charleston, SC 29492
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 25
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Canada, Mexico
- # of Units
- 61 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Units Moving and Portable Storage franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $55,500 - $222,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $686,700 - $1,285,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Units Moving and Portable Storage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Units Moving and Portable Storage landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Units Moving and Portable Storage ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
