Initial investment
$60K - $184K
Units as of 2022
210 19% over 3 years
U.S. Lawns has been in operation since 1986, and they began franchising in the U.S. in 1987. They specialize in providing tailored commercial lawn care services, including landscape maintenance and improvements, hardscape, lawn care, irrigation, and snow and ice management. Additional services include pest and weed control, aeration, and fertilization. 

There are over 225 U.S. Lawns locations all throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a U.S. Lawns Franchise

By starting a U.S. Lawns franchise, you may benefit from a top-notch industry franchise leader in the U.S. There's also the possibility that you can provide great service to your clients within your community. Furthermore, there is a solid sales and marketing support network, which can often make it easier for franchisees to reach their market. The training provided by U.S. Lawns is comprehensive. It typically provides a better understanding of running the business, how to source for clients, and how to provide them with the actual lawn services. You don't have to have experience as a professional lawn care professional to succeed. 

What Might Make U.S. Lawns Franchise a Good Choice?

To become part of the U.S Lawns team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be ready for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

Investing in U.S. Lawns might be a good choice because of their priorities and performance. If you're already providing lawn services but struggling to get and keep clients, rebranding might be an option for you. That way, you can leverage the U.S Lawns brand. The services provided are diverse and often allow for opportunities to continue to offer services throughout the entire year. 

If you have an existing company and would like to convert it into a U.S. Lawns franchise, you should expect a conversion fee. Additional costs might include real estate, equipment, training costs, and operating expenses. You should also expect to take part in company-offered training and networking with the other franchisees. Make good use of the resources to which you're given access. Upon request, they should be able to link you to the conversion franchisees, as well. 

How Do You Open a U.S. Lawns Franchise?

The first step to open a U.S. Lawns franchise is to gather the information you need. While you'll probably be provided with all the details you need to make an informed decision, there are a few questions you'll want to ask yourself about whether or not it would be a good fit for you. Do you have a location in mind for your new office? What type of equipment will you need? Do you have the necessary storage space?

Once you decide to move forward with a partnership, the next step is training. This will likely be conducted at company headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Afterward, it will be time to launch your business and focus on growth.

Running any business has its challenges, but U.S. Lawns can walk you through each stage. They focus on providing continuous support—even after you set up shop—in the form of business coaching, networking experiences, and annual conferences. You can work hard to provide that perfectly cut lawn, knowing that the brand you represent strives to be a well-oiled machine. 

Company Overview

About U.S. Lawns

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Lawn & Tree Care
Founded
1986
Parent Company
BrightView Companies LLC
Leadership
Ken Hutcheson, President
Corporate Address
6700 Forum Dr., #150
Orlando, FL 32821
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
31
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
210 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a U.S. Lawns franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$34,000
Initial Investment
$59,500 - $183,600
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
U.S. Lawns offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
U.S. Lawns has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
15 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
12-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
