Vanguard Cleaning Systems is a commercial cleaning services company founded in 1984. Vanguard Cleaning Systems' essential services include janitorial services, office cleaning, commercial cleaning, and green cleaning.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems since 1984, when the founders established the organization. It comprises over 3,000 independently owned and franchised commercial cleaning businesses in North America. All of them are licensed and supported by a master franchise network of more than 50 autonomous regional offices. In total, Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchisees serve several thousand businesses, non-profit organizations, educational facilities, and healthcare companies.

Why You May Want to Start a Vanguard Cleaning Systems Franchise

Opening a Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchise may be an excellent choice for franchisees who wish to enter the cleaning services industry without too much hassle. By becoming a Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchisee, you may continuously participate in informative business system programs and keep up-to-date with the latest advanced cleaning technologies. Brand popularity is another consideration, as Vanguard Cleaning Systems is an established brand in the United States and Canada. This may help you gain customers.

Opening a Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Vanguard Cleaning Systems Franchise a Good Choice?

Green cleaning may be one of the essential services that Vanguard Cleaning Systems offers. It uses LEED-conforming practices and eco-friendly cleaning chemicals that can reduce carbon footprint. By implementing Vanguard Cleaning Systems' green cleaning service, you may help the environment, your employees, and your wallet. It is said to improve indoor air quality, reduces employee exposure to harmful chemicals, and significantly reduces packaging waste.

To be part of the Vanguard Cleaning Systems team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees.

Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating business operations.

How To Open a Vanguard Cleaning Systems Franchise

As you decide if opening a Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Vanguard Cleaning Systems brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.