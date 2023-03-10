Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$6K - $37K
Units as of 2020
3,118 3% over 3 years
Vanguard Cleaning Systems is a commercial cleaning services company founded in 1984. Vanguard Cleaning Systems' essential services include janitorial services, office cleaning, commercial cleaning, and green cleaning.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems since 1984, when the founders established the organization. It comprises over 3,000 independently owned and franchised commercial cleaning businesses in North America. All of them are licensed and supported by a master franchise network of more than 50 autonomous regional offices. In total, Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchisees serve several thousand businesses, non-profit organizations, educational facilities, and healthcare companies.

Why You May Want to Start a Vanguard Cleaning Systems Franchise

Opening a Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchise may be an excellent choice for franchisees who wish to enter the cleaning services industry without too much hassle. By becoming a Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchisee, you may continuously participate in informative business system programs and keep up-to-date with the latest advanced cleaning technologies. Brand popularity is another consideration, as Vanguard Cleaning Systems is an established brand in the United States and Canada. This may help you gain customers.

Opening a Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Vanguard Cleaning Systems Franchise a Good Choice?

Green cleaning may be one of the essential services that Vanguard Cleaning Systems offers. It uses LEED-conforming practices and eco-friendly cleaning chemicals that can reduce carbon footprint. By implementing Vanguard Cleaning Systems' green cleaning service, you may help the environment, your employees, and your wallet. It is said to improve indoor air quality, reduces employee exposure to harmful chemicals, and significantly reduces packaging waste.

To be part of the Vanguard Cleaning Systems team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. 

Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating business operations.

How To Open a Vanguard Cleaning Systems Franchise

As you decide if opening a Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Vanguard Cleaning Systems brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1984
Leadership
Raymond Lee, President
Corporate Address
655 Mariners Island Blvd., #303
San Mateo, CA 94404
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
3,118 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Vanguard Cleaning Systems franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$5,000
Initial Investment
$5,500 - $37,100
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$7,000 - $45,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
11.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Vanguard Cleaning Systems offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
6-12 hours
Classroom Training
8-14 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
