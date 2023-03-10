The Vine Wine Bar

Wine bars
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$228K - $666K
Units as of 2020
2 100.0% over 3 years
The Vine Wine Bar was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Merrick, New York. The founder was encouraged by the feedback she got from the local customers and realized that she may have an opportunity to quench the thirst of others. This feedback prompted her to establish better systems and branding across the United States as she attempted to expand The Vine Wine Bar.

The Vine Wine Bar began franchising in 2016 and is now under the umbrella of parent company Black Grape Management. Today, the business seeks new franchisees nationwide as it seeks to establish The Vine Wine Bar franchises in different locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a The Vine Wine Bar Franchise

The Vine Wine Bar seeks to make accessibility to a winery as easy as possible by inviting customers to a social setting. The Vine Wine Bar believes that customer experience is one of the most important parts of business. Therefore, new franchisees should have a management background,  passion for the wine business, efficient team leadership skills, a good work ethic, and general business experience.

What Might Make a The Vine Wine Bar Franchise a Good Choice?

The Vine Wine Bar strives to incorporate quality artisanal wines from all parts of the world with the locals' preferences in a high-end space, potentially allowing first-time customers and wine enthusiasts to feel at home. When you join The Vine Wine Bar team as a franchisee, you should expect to run the business's daily operations and hire trained professionals.

To be part of the Vine Wine Bar team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a The Vine Wine Bar Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Vine Wine Bar franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Vine Wine Bar franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with The Vine Wine Bar, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Vine Wine Bar franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from The Vine Wine Bar brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, The Vine Wine Bar franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a The Vine Wine Bar franchise.

Company Overview

About The Vine Wine Bar

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Black Grape Management LLC
Leadership
Lynn Mione, President
Corporate Address
2259 Merrick Rd.
Merrick, NY 11566
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Vine Wine Bar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$228,250 - $665,600
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
