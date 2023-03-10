Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$228K - $666K
- Units as of 2020
-
2 100.0% over 3 years
The Vine Wine Bar was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Merrick, New York. The founder was encouraged by the feedback she got from the local customers and realized that she may have an opportunity to quench the thirst of others. This feedback prompted her to establish better systems and branding across the United States as she attempted to expand The Vine Wine Bar.
The Vine Wine Bar began franchising in 2016 and is now under the umbrella of parent company Black Grape Management. Today, the business seeks new franchisees nationwide as it seeks to establish The Vine Wine Bar franchises in different locations throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a The Vine Wine Bar Franchise
The Vine Wine Bar seeks to make accessibility to a winery as easy as possible by inviting customers to a social setting. The Vine Wine Bar believes that customer experience is one of the most important parts of business. Therefore, new franchisees should have a management background, passion for the wine business, efficient team leadership skills, a good work ethic, and general business experience.
What Might Make a The Vine Wine Bar Franchise a Good Choice?
The Vine Wine Bar strives to incorporate quality artisanal wines from all parts of the world with the locals' preferences in a high-end space, potentially allowing first-time customers and wine enthusiasts to feel at home. When you join The Vine Wine Bar team as a franchisee, you should expect to run the business's daily operations and hire trained professionals.
To be part of the Vine Wine Bar team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open a The Vine Wine Bar Franchise
As you decide if opening a The Vine Wine Bar franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Vine Wine Bar franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with The Vine Wine Bar, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Vine Wine Bar franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from The Vine Wine Bar brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, The Vine Wine Bar franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a The Vine Wine Bar franchise.
Company Overview
About The Vine Wine Bar
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
- Founded
- 2010
- Parent Company
- Black Grape Management LLC
- Leadership
- Lynn Mione, President
- Corporate Address
-
2259 Merrick Rd.
Merrick, NY 11566
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Vine Wine Bar franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $228,250 - $665,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
