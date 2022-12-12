Vinny's Pizza & Wings

Pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$232K - $325K
Units as of 2024
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Vinny's Pizza & Wings

Industry Food
Related Categories Pizza, Pizza Restaurants, Italian Food, Food: Quick Service
Founded 2009
Leadership Robert Schlecht, CEO
Corporate Address 221 West Lincoln Hwy.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Social Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 1 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Vinny's Pizza & Wings franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$232,300 - $324,500
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Vinny's Pizza & Wings has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 62 hours
Classroom Training 16 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

