As one of the top nonmedical home care companies in the United States, Visiting Angels has over 550 franchises nationwide. Since its founding in 1992, Visiting Angels has hired some of the best senior helpers, not only taking care of new clients but keeping these clients, as well. The company's personalized service system usually emphasizes building meaningful relationships between caregiver and client.

When you're a Visiting Angel, you may provide compassionate, private care so that the elderly can age in place, in the home they know. If a client has been struggling taking care of a disabled or elderly friend or family member, you may be the one to put their mind at ease.

Many franchisees see great rewards when they become Visiting Angels franchisees. You don't necessarily need to be a social worker or health care official to own and operate a Visiting Angels franchise, either. You typically only need a strong drive to help others and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Why You May Want to Start a Visiting Angels Franchise

Running a Visiting Angels franchise usually means operating a rewarding business that places compassion above all. Yes, there may be financial benefits to running a home care business, but the company is about so much more than just money. Visiting Angels tries to operate on a "caring quotient," placing the reward of enhancing people's lives above money.

When you open a Visiting Angels franchise, you may receive ongoing support and training from the executive team and marketing expertise on the regional level. You could also have access to the Angels Resource Center, where you can download important documents related to running your Visiting Angels franchise. With protected territories, many of your referrals may stay with your franchise.

What Might Make Visiting Angels Franchise a Good Choice?

Visiting Angels has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

If you're in the business of home care, Visiting Angels might be the franchise for you. The home care industry is typically a very important one to the community, which is good news for you and your caregivers. Thousands of people turn 65 every day, constantly increasing your pool of potential clients. The demand for caring senior services is influenced by millions of senior citizens in the U.S.

To be part of the Visiting Angels team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Start a Visiting Angels Franchise

To start your Visiting Angels franchise, begin by evaluating your potential location. Do you have a large senior population nearby? What other companies will you be competing against? While competition can be healthy, you'll want to be aware of how fragmented the market can be.

During the process, a franchise representative might be in touch with you. They'll usually set up an information seminar in your area. Make sure you ask questions and come prepared to learn information that can help you succeed.

Depending on the area's licensing requirements, some franchisees are able to open up a franchise location in under a year. This could be your chance to bring a little bit of heaven into someone's home by opening your very own Visiting Angels franchise.