Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$123K - $161K
- Units as of 2020
-
578 1% over 3 years
As one of the top nonmedical home care companies in the United States, Visiting Angels has over 550 franchises nationwide. Since its founding in 1992, Visiting Angels has hired some of the best senior helpers, not only taking care of new clients but keeping these clients, as well. The company's personalized service system usually emphasizes building meaningful relationships between caregiver and client.
When you're a Visiting Angel, you may provide compassionate, private care so that the elderly can age in place, in the home they know. If a client has been struggling taking care of a disabled or elderly friend or family member, you may be the one to put their mind at ease.
Many franchisees see great rewards when they become Visiting Angels franchisees. You don't necessarily need to be a social worker or health care official to own and operate a Visiting Angels franchise, either. You typically only need a strong drive to help others and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Why You May Want to Start a Visiting Angels Franchise
Running a Visiting Angels franchise usually means operating a rewarding business that places compassion above all. Yes, there may be financial benefits to running a home care business, but the company is about so much more than just money. Visiting Angels tries to operate on a "caring quotient," placing the reward of enhancing people's lives above money.
When you open a Visiting Angels franchise, you may receive ongoing support and training from the executive team and marketing expertise on the regional level. You could also have access to the Angels Resource Center, where you can download important documents related to running your Visiting Angels franchise. With protected territories, many of your referrals may stay with your franchise.
What Might Make Visiting Angels Franchise a Good Choice?
Visiting Angels has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
If you're in the business of home care, Visiting Angels might be the franchise for you. The home care industry is typically a very important one to the community, which is good news for you and your caregivers. Thousands of people turn 65 every day, constantly increasing your pool of potential clients. The demand for caring senior services is influenced by millions of senior citizens in the U.S.
To be part of the Visiting Angels team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Start a Visiting Angels Franchise
To start your Visiting Angels franchise, begin by evaluating your potential location. Do you have a large senior population nearby? What other companies will you be competing against? While competition can be healthy, you'll want to be aware of how fragmented the market can be.
During the process, a franchise representative might be in touch with you. They'll usually set up an information seminar in your area. Make sure you ask questions and come prepared to learn information that can help you succeed.
Depending on the area's licensing requirements, some franchisees are able to open up a franchise location in under a year. This could be your chance to bring a little bit of heaven into someone's home by opening your very own Visiting Angels franchise.
Company Overview
About Visiting Angels
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 1992
- Parent Company
- Living Assistance Services
- Leadership
- Lawrence Meigs, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
937 Haverford Rd., #200
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1998 (25 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 40
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 578 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Visiting Angels franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,950 - $79,950
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $123,460 - $161,150
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $110,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $110,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3.5-3%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2.5-2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Visiting Angels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 45 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Visiting Angels? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Visiting Angels landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Visiting Angels.
Amazing Lash Studio
Planet Fitness
Moe's Southwest Grill
European Wax Center
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.