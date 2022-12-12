Watch Broadband America

Broadband internet, voice, television, related services
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$294K - $2M
Unit data is unavailable
N/A
Company Overview

About Watch Broadband America

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses
Founded 1902
Parent Company Watch Communications Inc
Leadership Chris Daniels, President and CEO
Corporate Address 250 Grandview Dr., #175
Ft Mitchell, KY 41017
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 155
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Watch Broadband America franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$190,000 - $225,000
Initial Investment
$293,500 - $2,031,500
Royalty Fee
15%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1.5K/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Watch Broadband America offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing Watch Broadband America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
