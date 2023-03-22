Weichert

Weichert

Real estate
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#314 Ranked #282 last year
Initial investment
$63K - $326K
Units as of 2022
489 2.5% over 3 years
Weichert offers real estate listings for residential and commercial properties. Weichert streamlines the delivery of mortgages, home, and title insurance for clients. 

Weichert is for self-driven brokers not afraid to work hard and for those who can follow a carefully detailed and supported plan of action. If you have basic management skills and discipline, your path to a new level of success may be mapped out for you. 

Why You May Want to Start a Weichert Franchise

As a franchisee, you may have access to experts and world-class tools. You may have the ability to consult with Weichert management, regional real estate experts, and hundreds of your peers around the country. As a franchisee, you may also be given leads so you can spend less time finding them and more time closing. Franchisees may also benefit from a proven real estate system and strong brand reputation and be able to focus on growing and managing your agency.

Weichert might help you reduce your expenses while at the same time giving you access to online tools you might not be able to afford on your own. This means you will likely always have suitable tools, training, and marketing techniques, giving your business the possibility to stand apart from the competition.

What Might Make a Weichert Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Weichert team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, fees may include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth requirements. The amount of money you can make from a franchise location may depend on a few factors, such as labor costs, commercial lease rates, and franchise costs.

The Weichert franchise support network includes corporate real estate experts, trainers, technology experts, and personal support that keeps you moving forward through the ups and downs of the real estate market. Weichert has marketing support and management systems in place that are frequently available to you when you join as a franchisee. Their system can work for your real estate business in efficient ways. If you want to be in business for the long haul, the Weichert franchise system may allow you to do just that.

How To Open a Weichert Franchise

The first step to open a Weichert franchise is to submit an inquiry form. You also may want to speak to an attorney or financial advisor before moving forward with the process in order to ensure that you are financially sound enough to open a Weichert franchise.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you may want to perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Weichert team. Also, make sure to research your local area to see if a Weichert franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After approval, you may be able to help your community sell properties and grow your firm. 

Company Overview

About Weichert

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Real Estate
Founded
1969
Parent Company
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc.
Leadership
Denise Smith, CEO
Corporate Address
225 Littleton Rd.
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,475
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
489 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Weichert franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$62,500 - $326,200
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Weichert landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Weichert ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #314 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #50 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

