Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$41K - $65K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Whole Property Management

Industry Business Services
Related Categories Property Management
Founded 2016
Parent Company Loyalty Brands
Leadership Tyler Howell, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address 780 Lynnhaven Pkwy., #240
Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Whole Property Management franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$40,750 - $65,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$40,750
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Whole Property Management has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training 40 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
