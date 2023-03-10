Window Gang
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#177 Ranked #250 last year
Initial investment
$102K - $146K
Units as of 2022
229 3.6% over 3 years
In 1986, Tim McCullen founded Window Gang after seeing the rising demand for window cleaning services. Initially, McCullen anticipated Window Gang being a summer job. Later, though, he later decided to pursue Window Gang as a full-time job. By 1996, McCullen had increased services offered and served clients in every major city in North Carolina. With the need to expand his company becoming more imperative, he chose to open it to the public for franchising in late 1996.

As a franchisee, you can offer the following services to residential, commercial, and high-rise buildings:

  • Window cleaning

  • Pressure washing

  • Gutter cleaning

  • Sealing and restoration for concrete and wood surfaces

  • Dryer vent cleaning

  • Chimney sweeping

  • Oil remediation

  • Blind cleaning

Depending on your location and business contract, you may also be able to offer carpet and upholstery cleaning, dustless hardwood floor refinishing, and emergency water extraction.

Why You May Want to Start a Window Gang Franchise

Owning a Window Gang franchise means you get to help thousands of people live a little easier by ensuring their space is as clean as it can be. Though it started in North Carolina, Window Gang now has over 110 locations in the U.S. In most years since 2000, Window Gang has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

When you sign your agreement, you will work with Window Gang to design a tailored business plan to suit your needs. 

When you have questions, you are likely to have a direct line to the top, resulting in you getting answers promptly. 

What Might Make Window Gang a Good Choice?

Like all franchises, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup fees. The overall price will depend on your territory size. Before your application is approved, you should have enough capital available to cover all possible expenses.

The initial investment will go towards equipment, software, technology equipment, cleaning supplies, initial wages, office construction, and marketing tools and efforts. After launching, you'll pay a percentage of all weekly gross income to the company. The gross fee will go towards every service and subsequent assistance the Window Gang officials offer.

How to Open a Window Gang Franchise

After filling out an application, a representative may reach out to you and explain everything they'll need from you to qualify as a franchisee. They'll ask you to provide financial information and specify the territory and size of the franchise you are looking to open.

If you progress, you will have an opportunity to visit the main Window Gang headquarters in Beaufort, North Carolina to meet with top executives. You will then negotiate a contract and business approach. If a contract is signed, you will be free to begin construction, attend training, and launch your business.

After agreeing to a contract, you and a few employees will receive training in cleaning procedures, equipment maintenance, policies and procedures, bookkeeping, marketing, and administrative operations. Teaching you the trade secrets will give you the best chance at success when your Window Gang location opens for business.

Company Overview

About Window Gang

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Window Gang Ventures Inc.
Leadership
Tim McCullen, Founder
Corporate Address
2699 Jeff Rd.
Harvest, AL 35749
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
229 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Window Gang franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,500
Initial Investment
$102,150 - $145,700
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Window Gang offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Window Gang has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Window Gang landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Window Gang ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #177 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #37 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Window Cleaning in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Window Cleaning Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #62 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

