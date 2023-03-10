Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#177 Ranked #250 last year
- Initial investment
-
$102K - $146K
- Units as of 2022
-
229 3.6% over 3 years
In 1986, Tim McCullen founded Window Gang after seeing the rising demand for window cleaning services. Initially, McCullen anticipated Window Gang being a summer job. Later, though, he later decided to pursue Window Gang as a full-time job. By 1996, McCullen had increased services offered and served clients in every major city in North Carolina. With the need to expand his company becoming more imperative, he chose to open it to the public for franchising in late 1996.
As a franchisee, you can offer the following services to residential, commercial, and high-rise buildings:
-
Window cleaning
-
Pressure washing
-
Gutter cleaning
-
Sealing and restoration for concrete and wood surfaces
-
Dryer vent cleaning
-
Chimney sweeping
-
Oil remediation
-
Blind cleaning
Depending on your location and business contract, you may also be able to offer carpet and upholstery cleaning, dustless hardwood floor refinishing, and emergency water extraction.
Why You May Want to Start a Window Gang Franchise
Owning a Window Gang franchise means you get to help thousands of people live a little easier by ensuring their space is as clean as it can be. Though it started in North Carolina, Window Gang now has over 110 locations in the U.S. In most years since 2000, Window Gang has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
When you sign your agreement, you will work with Window Gang to design a tailored business plan to suit your needs.
When you have questions, you are likely to have a direct line to the top, resulting in you getting answers promptly.
What Might Make Window Gang a Good Choice?
Like all franchises, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup fees. The overall price will depend on your territory size. Before your application is approved, you should have enough capital available to cover all possible expenses.
The initial investment will go towards equipment, software, technology equipment, cleaning supplies, initial wages, office construction, and marketing tools and efforts. After launching, you'll pay a percentage of all weekly gross income to the company. The gross fee will go towards every service and subsequent assistance the Window Gang officials offer.
How to Open a Window Gang Franchise
After filling out an application, a representative may reach out to you and explain everything they'll need from you to qualify as a franchisee. They'll ask you to provide financial information and specify the territory and size of the franchise you are looking to open.
If you progress, you will have an opportunity to visit the main Window Gang headquarters in Beaufort, North Carolina to meet with top executives. You will then negotiate a contract and business approach. If a contract is signed, you will be free to begin construction, attend training, and launch your business.
After agreeing to a contract, you and a few employees will receive training in cleaning procedures, equipment maintenance, policies and procedures, bookkeeping, marketing, and administrative operations. Teaching you the trade secrets will give you the best chance at success when your Window Gang location opens for business.
Company Overview
About Window Gang
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1986
- Parent Company
- Window Gang Ventures Inc.
- Leadership
- Tim McCullen, Founder
- Corporate Address
-
2699 Jeff Rd.
Harvest, AL 35749
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1996 (27 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 229 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Window Gang franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $102,150 - $145,700
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Window Gang offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Window Gang has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Window Gang? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Window Gang landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Window Gang ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Window Gang.
Decorating Den Interiors
Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting
ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore
Home Helpers Home Care
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.