In 1986, Tim McCullen founded Window Gang after seeing the rising demand for window cleaning services. Initially, McCullen anticipated Window Gang being a summer job. Later, though, he later decided to pursue Window Gang as a full-time job. By 1996, McCullen had increased services offered and served clients in every major city in North Carolina. With the need to expand his company becoming more imperative, he chose to open it to the public for franchising in late 1996.

As a franchisee, you can offer the following services to residential, commercial, and high-rise buildings:

Window cleaning

Pressure washing

Gutter cleaning

Sealing and restoration for concrete and wood surfaces

Dryer vent cleaning

Chimney sweeping

Oil remediation

Blind cleaning

Depending on your location and business contract, you may also be able to offer carpet and upholstery cleaning, dustless hardwood floor refinishing, and emergency water extraction.

Why You May Want to Start a Window Gang Franchise

Owning a Window Gang franchise means you get to help thousands of people live a little easier by ensuring their space is as clean as it can be. Though it started in North Carolina, Window Gang now has over 110 locations in the U.S. In most years since 2000, Window Gang has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

When you sign your agreement, you will work with Window Gang to design a tailored business plan to suit your needs.

When you have questions, you are likely to have a direct line to the top, resulting in you getting answers promptly.

What Might Make Window Gang a Good Choice?

Like all franchises, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup fees. The overall price will depend on your territory size. Before your application is approved, you should have enough capital available to cover all possible expenses.

The initial investment will go towards equipment, software, technology equipment, cleaning supplies, initial wages, office construction, and marketing tools and efforts. After launching, you'll pay a percentage of all weekly gross income to the company. The gross fee will go towards every service and subsequent assistance the Window Gang officials offer.

How to Open a Window Gang Franchise

After filling out an application, a representative may reach out to you and explain everything they'll need from you to qualify as a franchisee. They'll ask you to provide financial information and specify the territory and size of the franchise you are looking to open.

If you progress, you will have an opportunity to visit the main Window Gang headquarters in Beaufort, North Carolina to meet with top executives. You will then negotiate a contract and business approach. If a contract is signed, you will be free to begin construction, attend training, and launch your business.

After agreeing to a contract, you and a few employees will receive training in cleaning procedures, equipment maintenance, policies and procedures, bookkeeping, marketing, and administrative operations. Teaching you the trade secrets will give you the best chance at success when your Window Gang location opens for business.