Initial investment
$110K - $186K
Units as of 2022
125
Window Genie is an award-winning leader in America’s exterior home cleaning industry. Franchise locations typically offer a great service for their customers in over 25 U.S. states through professional window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning, and other related services. 

With its commitment to professionalism and customer satisfaction, the company has typically proven itself to homeowners and to a growing list of nationwide franchisees. Operating since 1994 and franchising since 1998, Window Genie has established itself in over 120 markets throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Window Genie Franchise

If you consider yourself a highly-driven people person with remarkable work ethics, opening a Window Genie franchise might be a good opportunity for you. Window Genie franchisees may also enjoy family-oriented work schedules, a positive, non-ultra competitive culture (franchisees may be geographically well-distributed), ongoing training, direct-to-consumer marketing support, and multi-tier packages for different experience levels.

There may be much to look forward to as a potential Window Genie franchisee.

What Might Make a Window Genie Franchise a Good Choice?

Window Genie has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

Since the franchise is typically mobile and home-based, it may operate without a physical office or expensive equipment. However, you may need the company’s custom-wrapped van, which is where you may store your supplies, that features the distinctive genie mascot and purple lightning for a pop of fun branding. 

To be part of the Window Genie team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. 

The typical term of agreement for a Window Genie franchisee lasts for 10 years, at which point you may be able to renew your franchise for a sum if both parties wish to remain in business with one another.

How Do You Open a Window Genie Franchise?

To get started, you may submit a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, a Window Genie franchise representative may reach out to you. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Window Genie team any questions you may have. Additionally, research your local area to see how a Window Genie would operate in your desired territory. This research includes looking into relevant competitors. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

In any case, you might rest assured knowing the company is behind you as you make headway into your bright and shiny future with your own Window Genie franchise.

Company Overview

About Window Genie

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1994
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
David Flax, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,600
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
125 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Window Genie franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000 - $72,500
Initial Investment
$109,800 - $186,000
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
Expanded territory (15,000 additional households)
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Window Genie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
27.75 hours
Classroom Training
125.75 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Window Genie landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Window Genie ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #426 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #63 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #86 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
