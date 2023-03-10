Window Genie is an award-winning leader in America’s exterior home cleaning industry. Franchise locations typically offer a great service for their customers in over 25 U.S. states through professional window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning, and other related services.

With its commitment to professionalism and customer satisfaction, the company has typically proven itself to homeowners and to a growing list of nationwide franchisees. Operating since 1994 and franchising since 1998, Window Genie has established itself in over 120 markets throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Window Genie Franchise

If you consider yourself a highly-driven people person with remarkable work ethics, opening a Window Genie franchise might be a good opportunity for you. Window Genie franchisees may also enjoy family-oriented work schedules, a positive, non-ultra competitive culture (franchisees may be geographically well-distributed), ongoing training, direct-to-consumer marketing support, and multi-tier packages for different experience levels.

There may be much to look forward to as a potential Window Genie franchisee.

What Might Make a Window Genie Franchise a Good Choice?

Window Genie has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Since the franchise is typically mobile and home-based, it may operate without a physical office or expensive equipment. However, you may need the company’s custom-wrapped van, which is where you may store your supplies, that features the distinctive genie mascot and purple lightning for a pop of fun branding.

To be part of the Window Genie team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.

The typical term of agreement for a Window Genie franchisee lasts for 10 years, at which point you may be able to renew your franchise for a sum if both parties wish to remain in business with one another.

How Do You Open a Window Genie Franchise?

To get started, you may submit a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, a Window Genie franchise representative may reach out to you. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Window Genie team any questions you may have. Additionally, research your local area to see how a Window Genie would operate in your desired territory. This research includes looking into relevant competitors. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

In any case, you might rest assured knowing the company is behind you as you make headway into your bright and shiny future with your own Window Genie franchise.