Window World
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#439
Initial investment
$124K - $330K
Units as of 2022
212
Window World is an American company that sells and installs windows, doors, gutters, vinyl sidings, and other exterior decorating products. The company launched in 1995 and is headquartered in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. In 2011, it began to franchise locations.

Window World franchise has locations spread out across different states in the U.S. It now has over 200 locations across the country. The company partners with manufacturers to provide quality exterior remodeling products to meet customers' demands.

Why You May Want to Start a Window World Franchise

The Window World franchise is well known and preferred by many homeowners. The homeowners’ preference stems from Window World's focus on providing excellent customer support, competitive prices on products, and staff professionalism.

As a franchisee, you will offer a variety of services to your customers. There is real potential for growth, with customers needing constant home remodeling and upgrades. Window World is recognized all over the U.S. You will have many choices of where you would like to set up your franchise. Like with any business, make sure you do your research on your markets of choice. Too much or too little demand for your products and services may not allow for the most possible future growth as a Window World franchisee. 

What Might Make Window World a Good Choice?

Having earned a good reputation among homeowners and businesses, most customers trust Window World for quality at great prices. As a franchisee, you will be providing products used in real estate and home improvement, making for a consistent demand for products and services.

To be part of the Window World team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. The company offers financing options through collaboration with third-party sources. The sources may cover your franchising fee, startup costs, equipment, and inventory.

Window World offers training to all franchisees. Even if you enter with prior experience, you will be guided step by step to prepare yourself as a future franchisee. The Window World franchise will also help you choose a suitable location for your business. Representatives from the company will help you market your franchise. 

How to Start a Window World Franchise

To get started as a Window World franchisee, you will need to apply. After this, the director may call you to review the Franchise Disclosure Document. At this point, you will get a chance to inquire about anything you wish to know about the franchise. The franchise development director will give you a clear picture of what it takes to become a franchisee. You will then fill out a background authorization form and sign a confidentiality agreement.

The next step is the submission of financial information. This is an essential step, as it assesses your financial capabilities as a potential franchisee. If you meet the requirements, your franchising request will be approved. Then, you will be ready to start drafting your business plan.

From there, you will receive a corporate tour of the company's headquarters to familiarize yourself with Window World operations and services. It is also during this time that you will present your business plan to the corporate team. The final step is signing your franchise agreement, after which you can join the team of the Window World franchisees.

Company Overview

About Window World

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Building & Remodeling, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1995
Parent Company
Window World Inc.
Leadership
Tammy Whitworth, Owner & CEO
Corporate Address
118 Shaver St.
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
48
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico

# of Units
212 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Window World franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$123,816 - $330,116
Cash Requirement
$90,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
60% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Window World has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
51 hours
Classroom Training
21 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Window World landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Window World ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #439 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #32 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #67 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses in 2021

Best of the Best

