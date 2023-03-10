Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#439 Ranked #385 last year
- Initial investment
-
$124K - $330K
- Units as of 2022
-
212 6.0% over 3 years
Window World is an American company that sells and installs windows, doors, gutters, vinyl sidings, and other exterior decorating products. The company launched in 1995 and is headquartered in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. In 2011, it began to franchise locations.
Window World franchise has locations spread out across different states in the U.S. It now has over 200 locations across the country. The company partners with manufacturers to provide quality exterior remodeling products to meet customers' demands.
Why You May Want to Start a Window World Franchise
The Window World franchise is well known and preferred by many homeowners. The homeowners’ preference stems from Window World's focus on providing excellent customer support, competitive prices on products, and staff professionalism.
As a franchisee, you will offer a variety of services to your customers. There is real potential for growth, with customers needing constant home remodeling and upgrades. Window World is recognized all over the U.S. You will have many choices of where you would like to set up your franchise. Like with any business, make sure you do your research on your markets of choice. Too much or too little demand for your products and services may not allow for the most possible future growth as a Window World franchisee.
What Might Make Window World a Good Choice?
Having earned a good reputation among homeowners and businesses, most customers trust Window World for quality at great prices. As a franchisee, you will be providing products used in real estate and home improvement, making for a consistent demand for products and services.
To be part of the Window World team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. The company offers financing options through collaboration with third-party sources. The sources may cover your franchising fee, startup costs, equipment, and inventory.
Window World offers training to all franchisees. Even if you enter with prior experience, you will be guided step by step to prepare yourself as a future franchisee. The Window World franchise will also help you choose a suitable location for your business. Representatives from the company will help you market your franchise.
How to Start a Window World Franchise
To get started as a Window World franchisee, you will need to apply. After this, the director may call you to review the Franchise Disclosure Document. At this point, you will get a chance to inquire about anything you wish to know about the franchise. The franchise development director will give you a clear picture of what it takes to become a franchisee. You will then fill out a background authorization form and sign a confidentiality agreement.
The next step is the submission of financial information. This is an essential step, as it assesses your financial capabilities as a potential franchisee. If you meet the requirements, your franchising request will be approved. Then, you will be ready to start drafting your business plan.
From there, you will receive a corporate tour of the company's headquarters to familiarize yourself with Window World operations and services. It is also during this time that you will present your business plan to the corporate team. The final step is signing your franchise agreement, after which you can join the team of the Window World franchisees.
Company Overview
About Window World
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Founded
- 1995
- Parent Company
- Window World Inc.
- Leadership
- Tammy Whitworth, Owner & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
118 Shaver St.
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 48
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico
- # of Units
- 212 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Window World franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $123,816 - $330,116
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $90,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 60% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- Varies
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Window World has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 51 hours
- Classroom Training
- 21 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Window World? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Window World landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Window World ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
