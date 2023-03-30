FREE Franchise Guide!
The Yak Shak believes it is a demonstrated expert of sporting equipment set on conquering the southern United States with various kayaks, canoes, and outdoor gear. The Yak Shak may be known for its range of clothing, merchandise, paddles, rods and reels, and electronics.

Founded in 2019, The Yak Shak started their journey thanks to founder Allen Norris and his love of the outdoors in Pelham, Alabama. Enhancing the kayaking community one stroke at a time, your Yak Shak franchise could be next.

The Yak Shak began franchising in 2021 and is actively looking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start The Yak Shak Franchise

The Yak Shak is looking for a franchisee dedicated to outstanding service, authenticity, and connection to the community. The ideal candidate for the Yak Shak is resourceful, timely, strategic, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, partnering with the Yak Shak business model is easier than ever. 

The potential responsibilities of a The Yak Shak franchisee include engaging with customers and clients, developing marketing strategies, and overseeing day-to-day operations.

The Yak Shak strives to bring together outdoor enthusiasts and builds a fellowship around preserving natural waterways. The Yak Shak storefronts are designed to operate out of various sized facilities depending on the range of items provided and the surrounding natural areas you have in your community. 

What Might Make The Yak Shak a Good Choice?

Opening a The Yak Shak franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

To be part of The Yak Shak team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a The Yak Shak Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Yak Shak franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a The Yak Shak franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with The Yak Shak, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Yak Shak franchising team questions. 

The Yak Shak provides franchisees with a team of business experts ready and geared to tackle any of your startup needs. The corporate crew may provide support in real estate, construction, operations, and marketing through their combined management expertise. With a splash of design and powerful leadership, franchisees can create impactful changes to their environment and provide enriching experiences with The Yak Shak.

Company Overview

About The Yak Shak

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Sports Equipment & Apparel, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Recreational Rentals, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Retail
Founded
2019
Leadership
Jessica Norris, President
Corporate Address
2649 Pelham Pkwy.
Pelham, AL 35124
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Yak Shak franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$114,200 - $534,000
Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Yak Shak has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
44 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
No
