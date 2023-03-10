You Move Me was founded in 2012 and strives to be a leading moving company in North America. Currently, there are more than 20 You Move Me locations in the U.S. and Canada.

For several years, You Move Me has been committed to providing some of the best moving services in North America. They are committed to revolutionizing the moving industry with efforts geared toward providing a stress-free moving experience. You Move Me offers moving services for homes and offices alike.

You Move Me is seeking to expand its reach even further across both the U.S. and Canada.

Why You May Want To Start a You Move Me Franchise

As a You Move Me franchisee, you may be helping your local community during stressful times as they transition from one space to another. Your franchise could be a great way to provide a much-needed service and help members of your community live better lives. The perfect candidate for a You Move Me franchise is passionate about helping others and following a proven business model.

As part of the duties of a You Move Me franchisee, you are responsible for coordinating moves, hiring movers, and ensuring all movers are friendly, capable, and fully insured.

What Might Make a You Move Me Franchise a Good Choice?

The moving industry is valued at several billion dollars annually. Due to the proven nature of You Move Me’s business model, franchisees may get the needed support and foundation to have a growing business. With You Move Me, you may also get a good business reputation with a solid clientele.

Opening a You Move Me franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the You Move Me franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a You Move Me Franchise

As you decide if opening a You Move Me franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a You Move Me franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the You Move Me franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the You Move Me brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and more.