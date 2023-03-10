You've Got Maids was founded in 2005 by Frank and Cynthia Berger. Five years later, the duo began franchising the concept. The Bergers remain the CEO and CFO of the You've Got Maids franchise. The cleaning service franchise offers cleaning services to both homes and businesses. You've Got Maids provides thorough cleaning before moving into a new place, after you move out, or by the hour cleaning. It strives to use environmentally friendly tactics during its cleaning.

Why You May Want to Start a You've Got Maids Franchise

At first, You've Got Maids was just a cleaning business. Later, however, it became more. With the You've Got Maids level of professionalism, customer satisfaction, and excellent cleaning techniques, the company grew rapidly. Currently, the You've Got Maids franchise has more than 80 units across the United States. The ideal candidate for this franchise is innovative and passionate about starting their own business. They want to make a lasting impact on their communities.

When you open a You've Got Maids franchise, you will be in charge of running a growing cleaning business. You've Got Maids offers high-quality and timely cleaning services. Their cleaning equipment and products are recyclable and environment-friendly. Furthermore, a You've Got Maids franchise tends to be available in all seasons, as homes and workplaces tend to need cleaning.

What Might Make a You've Got Maids Franchise a Good Choice?

You've Got Maids will introduce you to an industry that may always be in high demand. You've Got Maids also comes with tested and trusted technology. They offer dozens of hours of training and their support lines are always active. There is also additional training should you need help with field operations, finding a good deal for your lease, marketing, or anything else.

You've Got Maids has a training program called Maid University that all workers are expected to go through before working for the cleaning service. The training program is not just for the individuals that will do the cleaning. There are also training programs for franchisees acting as business managers. You've Got Maids utilizes new and innovative technology that may make operations easier and faster.

How to Open a You've Got Maids Franchise

To be part of the You've Got Maids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

To get started with You've Got Maids, submit an inquiry form. After a few days, you may be contacted by a You've Got Maids agent. They will discuss the terms and conditions with you. If you are eligible, you can then apply to become the newest You’ve Got Maids franchisee. If the company approves your application, another franchise agent may contact you about fees and training. You may also be required to sign a Franchise Disclosure Document, among other agreements.

Get what was 'maid' for you with the You've Got Maids franchise!