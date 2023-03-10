You've Got Maids
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$36K - $108K
Units as of 2022
70 29% over 3 years
You've Got Maids was founded in 2005 by Frank and Cynthia Berger. Five years later, the duo began franchising the concept. The Bergers remain the CEO and CFO of the You've Got Maids franchise. The cleaning service franchise offers cleaning services to both homes and businesses. You've Got Maids provides thorough cleaning before moving into a new place, after you move out, or by the hour cleaning. It strives to use environmentally friendly tactics during its cleaning.

Why You May Want to Start a You've Got Maids Franchise

At first, You've Got Maids was just a cleaning business. Later, however, it became more. With the You've Got Maids level of professionalism, customer satisfaction, and excellent cleaning techniques, the company grew rapidly. Currently, the You've Got Maids franchise has more than 80 units across the United States. The ideal candidate for this franchise is innovative and passionate about starting their own business. They want to make a lasting impact on their communities.

When you open a You've Got Maids franchise, you will be in charge of running a growing cleaning business. You've Got Maids offers high-quality and timely cleaning services. Their cleaning equipment and products are recyclable and environment-friendly. Furthermore, a You've Got Maids franchise tends to be available in all seasons, as homes and workplaces tend to need cleaning.

What Might Make a You've Got Maids Franchise a Good Choice?

You've Got Maids will introduce you to an industry that may always be in high demand. You've Got Maids also comes with tested and trusted technology. They offer dozens of hours of training and their support lines are always active. There is also additional training should you need help with field operations, finding a good deal for your lease, marketing, or anything else.

You've Got Maids has a training program called Maid University that all workers are expected to go through before working for the cleaning service. The training program is not just for the individuals that will do the cleaning. There are also training programs for franchisees acting as business managers. You've Got Maids utilizes new and innovative technology that may make operations easier and faster. 

How to Open a You've Got Maids Franchise

To be part of the You've Got Maids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

To get started with You've Got Maids, submit an inquiry form. After a few days, you may be contacted by a You've Got Maids agent. They will discuss the terms and conditions with you. If you are eligible, you can then apply to become the newest You’ve Got Maids franchisee. If the company approves your application, another franchise agent may contact you about fees and training. You may also be required to sign a Franchise Disclosure Document, among other agreements.

Get what was 'maid' for you with the You've Got Maids franchise!

Company Overview

About You've Got Maids

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2005
Parent Company
YGM Franchise LLC
Leadership
Joseph Berger, President
Corporate Address
3015 Dunes W. Blvd., #102
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
70 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a You've Got Maids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$6,999
Initial Investment
$36,394 - $107,537
Cash Requirement
$39,900 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5.9-2.99%
Ad Royalty Fee
$75/wk.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
You've Got Maids offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
You've Got Maids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
