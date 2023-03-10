Z Med Clinic
Z Med Clinic is a family healthcare clinic mainly focused on weight loss, hormone therapy, and skincare. Founded in 2008, Z Med Clinic has been franchising since 2014. Clients may know the brand by its former name of Internet Medical Clinics. 

Z Med Clinic is in the business of providing medical care and health support services to the community. The brand is also seeking to upgrade medical care solutions for the future of all healthcare. To better care for Z Med Clinic patients, the company has its own dedicated place called Z Med Weight Loss Clinic that's entirely focused on its specific weight loss patients. Additionally, Z Med Clinic may offer health and wellness medical spas.

Why You May Want To Start a Z Med Clinic Franchise

If you like to work with medical equipment focusing on healthcare services, then opening a Z Med Clinic franchise may be the right choice for you. To make your business not only survive but thrive, it's best if you have determination, opportunism, and the work ethic needed to manage and grow your business. 

To become a franchisee, you don't have to have experience in the medical field. When running your Z Med Clinic franchise, there will be a clear separation between the business operation by the company and the provision of medical care. That said, some experiences in the healthcare industry is a definite plus. 

Franchisees are responsible for hiring a provider or group of providers to offer direct healthcare services. 

What Might Make a Z Med Clinic Franchise a Good Choice? 

Z Med Clinic offers patient consultation, both offline and online. Online service is available through Virtual Healthcare Delivery System, where patients can enjoy medical care services 24/7 from anywhere in the world. These services may include appointment requests, prescription refills, virtual consultations, and online medical records. 

To be part of the Z Med Clinic team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Z Med Clinic Franchise

As you decide if opening a Z Med Clinic franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research your local area to see if a Z Med Clinic franchise would do well in your community. As part of your due diligence period, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Z Med Clinic franchising team questions regarding any possible doubts you may have. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Z Med Clinic including several days of training, guidance, and help with quality control and customer service. Franchisees may also be offered a confidential operations manual and an exclusive territory.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Z Med Clinic franchise.

Company Overview

About Z Med Clinic

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2008
Leadership
Robert Zayas, M.D., CEO
Corporate Address
12121 Jones Rd.
Houston, TX 77070

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
4 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Z Med Clinic franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900
Initial Investment
$106,750 - $348,900
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Z Med Clinic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
30.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
