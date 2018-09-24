D.O.G. Hotels
Dog daycare, boarding, grooming
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
2680 N.E. 188th St.
Miami, FL 33180
CEO
Andres Antunez
Initial Investment ⓘ
$429,000 - $548,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
D.O.G. Hotels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
104 hours
Classroom Training:
56 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 8