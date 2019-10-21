2015
2019 (0 Years)
4450 Frontage Rd. N.W., #210
Cleveland, TN 37312
Kush Shah
Baybros FC
$400,000 - $850,000
$1,200,000 - $1,600,000
$400,000 - $500,000
$30,000 - $30,000
5%
1%
Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
300-400 hours
20 hours