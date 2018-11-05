Duck Donuts Franchising Co.
Donuts and coffee
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
1215 Manor Dr., #206
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
CEO
Russ DiGilio
Initial Investment ⓘ
$348,350 - $568,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Duck Donuts Franchising Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours